Uncle Charley's Sausage Looks to Hit Home Run in Partnership with MLB's Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Charley's Sausage is venturing into major league sports with an all-season partnership with the Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians. This partnership represents the Pennsylvania-based sausage company's first major sponsorship in MLB.

Uncle Charley's Sausage

Uncle Charley's Sausage will sponsor home runs during Cleveland Indians' ballgames with a "That ball was smoked by Uncle Charley's!" soundbite on radio and at the stadium, Progressive Field. There will also be a swipe-up "buy one, get one free" coupon for use at any retailer selling Uncle Charley's sausages on the Indians' Instagram page with each home run trigger. The program will feature two significant sweepstakes during the summer, including advertisements on billboards and events during the year as restrictions lift on gatherings where both organizations will participate.

The sausage powerhouse believes the partnership will be a significant increase of Pittsburgh's famed sausage to Cleveland-area residents. "We are proud to sponsor Cleveland Indians' team as we further expand into Cleveland's region," said Paul Beranek, President of Uncle Charley's. "We have high-quality products that we know Cleveland fans will enjoy. We are also excited to promote our brand on radio and billboards throughout the summer."

Uncle Charley's Sausage is quite well-known in their hometown of Vandergrift, PA, just outside Pittsburgh, with around 40% market share (according to the latest Neilsen ratings). The Uncle Charley's story began over 30 years ago when Charley Armitage launched the company with his wife.

Armitage was a previous seasoning and spice expert who recognized the necessity for a premium quality Italian sausage in Western Pennsylvania. Using his knowledge with spice mixtures, Armitage concentrated on working with the most distinguished quality ingredients while adhering to the strictest quality production standards, producing the superior taste of his sausage and other quality products compared to other names in the market.

Uncle Charley's Sausage proceeded to develop its product line by adding several novel griller flavors and produced a line of breakfast and meatball items. Today, the sausage company continues to grow on its heritage, guaranteeing only the most exceptional ingredients are used to create a fresh line of goods like no other producer.

"Although Uncle Charleys' Pittsburgh roots are deep, and we'll always be loyal to the Steel City, at least this partnership with the Indians will bridge the rivalry and show everyone that Cleveland and Pittsburgh sports fans can come together over what's important: delicious, quality sausage and local pride," said Ada Desmond, Marketing Director at Uncle Charley's.

As for what fans can expect at games, Uncle Charley's Italian sausages can be found at stadium concessions wherever sausage is sold. Their whole line of sausages consisting of Sweet and Hot Italian grillers and ground pork, Dortmunder Gold bratwurst, meatballs as well as pork and maple sausage links and patties can be found at Walmart, Giant Eagle, Meijer, Sam's Club, Marc's, Sparkle Markets, and other local retailers.

The Cleveland Indians and Uncle Charley's will also be partnering up on two 7day, Enter-to-Win Sweepstakes with the first launching this Memorial Day and concluding before Labor Day. For more information, contact Andres Pineiro Coen at [email protected]

