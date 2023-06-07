Uncle Joe's, the East End Institution founded in 1968, Announces New Owners; 83-Year-Old Pizzaiolo and Long Island Legend Joe Sciara to retire

One of the oldest red sauce joints in Long Island, the iconic local pizzeria in the Town of Southampton plans longer-term expansion beyond Hampton Bays

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Joe's Pizza & Restaurant , a Hamptons Institution that has served millions of New York residents and tourists from around the world for over half a century, is pleased to announce the retirement of Joe Sciara, 83, at the end of 2023.

Joe Sciara, 83. Founder of Uncle Joe’s. Photo courtesy of UncleJoes.com Uncle Joe’s Pizza & Parlour, the Hamptons Institution, was founded in 1968. The restaurant is located in Hampton Bays Town Center at 42E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, New York. Image courtesy of UncleJoes.com.

"I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," said Joe Sciara. "I am so very grateful to the community. For over 50 years I have been incredibly proud to serve them. I never could have imagined that a boy from Sicily who couldn't read, write or speak English could go on to live the American dream. I am excited for Uncle Joe's to bring joy to many more people for years to come. It is with much trust and mutual respect that I pass the torch on to the Gerber family and their team."

Hamptons Brands , an investment group led by Hampton Bays residents Tana Gerber, artist and historical curator, and Scott Gerber, Chief Executive of Community.co and BrandNext , will become the new steward of the iconic brand and restaurant effective immediately.

"Uncle" Joe Sciara immigrated to the United States from Sicily in 1958 with his wife, Frances. He opened his first restaurant in Bayshore, NY in 1968. For over 50 years, Mr. Sciara and his food have been Long Island staples.

"Mr. Sciara is the embodiment of the American success story, realized. We wish to honor him, his journey and his contributions to our community", said Tana Gerber. "Uncle Joe's is an historic landmark. We will ensure it is protected and preserved for future generations of families to enjoy."

Today, Uncle Joe's, located in Suffolk County in the Hampton Bays Town Center at 42E Montauk Highway, serves a variety of pizzas, heroes and Italian specialties, such as its renowned Vodka sauce dishes and Chicken Parmigiana.

In addition to Gerber-led Hamptons Brands, the new Uncle Joe's ownership team also includes executives with decades of hospitality experience: David Abes, Founder of Dash Hospitality Group (Morty's Meat & Supply, Bar{n} and Message in a Bottle in GA) and Michael Sinensky, Founder of SimpleVenue (Taylor's Sushi Suite in Westhampton Beach and Sushi by Bou in NY, NJ, FL, IL and PR). The Sciara family will hold a minority interest in the venture.

"The original Uncle Joe's location will continue to serve neighborhood regulars, Hamptons residents and tourists as it always has through its incredible food, family-friendly atmosphere and charitable giving to school initiatives and non-profits," said Scott Gerber. "In the coming years, we intend to expand Uncle Joe's throughout Long Island and build upon its distinguished legacy as one of New York's original red sauce joints," said Scott Gerber.

Uncle Joe's in Hampton Bays will continue to operate business as usual. Mr. Sciara will remain a regular presence at the restaurant. It is anticipated that renovations will occur in early 2024.

For catering orders or to order pizza delivery in Hampton Bays visit UncleJoes.com or call (631) 728-1234.

