Uncle Matt's Organic® Unveils Line of Ultimate Immunity and Energy Shots

CLERMONT, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Uncle Matt's Organic®, the nation's #1 selling brand of Organic Orange Juice, announces today the launch of its Ultimate Shots line and the entrance into this new category. Crafted with a multitude of functional ingredients and powerful probiotics, Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Shots aim to aid specific functions such as immune support, digestion, and energy. The shots are now available on https://shop.UncleMatts.com and will be rolling out to select retailers nationwide over the next few months.

Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Shots Line

Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Shots start with the highest quality juice, using only 100% organically grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMOs. The juice is blended with powerfully proven multi-functional organic ingredients and live probiotics for the 'ultimate' in digestion and immune support. The shots are offered in the following varieties:

Ultimate Defense® Shot: this shot is a concentrated blend of organic orange juice, pineapple, turmeric root, ginger, black pepper (for turmeric absorption), plus 1 billion live probiotics for the ultimate in immune protection. 1000% DV Vitamin C, 100% DV Vitamin D, 100% DV Zinc

Ultimate Immune® Shot: this super immunity shot is a powerful blend of organic orange juice and black elderberry, plus 1 billion live probiotics. 1000% DV Vitamin C, 100% DV Vitamin D, and 100% DV Zinc

Ultimate Energy® Shot: this vitality shot is made from organic orange juice and mango and contains 200MG of caffeine from coffeeberry extract, plus 1 billion live probiotics. 1000% DV Vitamin C, 1000% DV B12

"As people become more knowledgeable about wellness and ingredients, we've noticed consumers turning to food and beverages in a prescriptive way to address specific lifestyle issues or complaints," said Susan McLean, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt's Organic. "Our organic functional juices are what consumers have been turning to for their daily immune support, so it was a natural progression for us to enter into the functional shots category by providing potent formulas and convenient options made from organic and multi-functional ingredients to address things like immune support, gut health and vitality," she continued.

Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Shots are available now on https://shop.UncleMatts.com with more store announcements being communicated through the brand's social channels in the coming weeks. SRP for one 2oz shot is $3.49 - $3.99. A case of 12 2oz shots is $48 when you buy direct from Uncle Matt's Organic online.

With the addition of Ultimate Shots, there is a functional Uncle Matt's Organic offering for everyone in the family, including: Ultimate Immune® Organic Orange Juice, Ultimate Defense® Orange Juice with Turmeric and Probiotics and Organic Orange Juice with Calcium & Vitamin D.

For more information, or to shop online please visit UncleMatts.com.

About Uncle Matt's Organic®

Uncle Matt's Organic® is the nation's oldest organic orange juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt's products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt's Organic products are also certified glyphosate residue free by The Detox Project. Uncle Matt's products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt's is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit unclematts.com or follow along on Facebook @unclematts or Instagram @unclemattsorganic.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

516-314-7730

[email protected]

SOURCE Uncle Matt's Organic