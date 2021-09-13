UnCruise Adventures Debuts 2022 VIP Adventure Charter in Collaboration with IRONMAN's Newest Race Destination in Juneau Alaska

The VIP Adventure Charter is offered on the 86 passenger, Wilderness Legacy sailing Juneau to Seattle on a 12-night itinerary through Canada and Alaska's Inside Passage. The itinerary features Misty Fjords National Monument and Glacier Bay National Park, along with plenty of whales, wildlife, and wilderness. The 2022 summer cruise itinerary is open for reservations with limited availability and is offering an additional incentive of $250 per person savings for athletes, families, and solo travelers. Travel advisors can now pre-register clients for the VIP itinerary.

"As a Juneau resident and adopted Tlingit clan member of the Killer Whale house we have the opportunity to share the beauty of the capital city and the honored lands of the Tlingit people with more visitors than ever," shares CEO Dan Blanchard, when asked about the race. "After an iconic 140-mile race in some of Juneau's most beautiful locations, we can't wait to show guests what it's like to adventure in Alaska's outback. A place unlike anywhere else in the world."

The all-inclusive VIP charter combines history, culture, and daily multi-activity excursions for all fitness levels, concluding in Seattle. Adventurers can expect to immerse themselves in an environment rich in nature, wildlife, and unmatched camaraderie onboard.

The 86 guest Wilderness Legacy is expected to have a full manifest for the August 2022 sailing with the primary IRONMAN Alaska registrations already sold out. "We've always done things a little differently." shares Blanchard. "Now we can pair our rockstar adventure experiences with the epic IRONMAN brand, our long-term partners at Travel Juneau and my Tlingit brothers and sisters to create an unmatched race-cation for the 2022 event. We are honored to be a part of this event."

Travelers and athletes can also enter for a chance to win a cabin for two on the limited VIP adventure. Submissions are accepted through November 30th, 2021, with the winner being announced December 1st, 2021.

To enter the sweepstakes to win a cabin onboard guests can visit the UnCruise Adventures website and enter their submission.

Find additional information on uncruise.com/pages/ironman-Alaska

Your Health & Wellbeing

To ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew, UnCruise Adventures has implemented a requirement for fully vaccinated cruises and additional safety and sanitary measure onboard all of its vessels. Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, particularly at check-in and boarding and where not possible, masks may be required. The company's updated vaccine policy and travel resources can be found on the website uncruise.com.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and Colombia. In 2019, UnCruise Adventures was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines three years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and the Transformational Travel Council.

About Travel Juneau

Formed in 1985, Travel Juneau (formerly the Juneau Convention & Visitors Bureau) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the visitor industry and its economic benefit to Juneau, Alaska. Travel Juneau's primary goal is to increase the overnight stays of business and leisure travelers, who in turn support local businesses through their spending.

About Ironman Group

The Ironman Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN Virtual Racing (VR) Series, 5150 Triathlon Series, the Rock n' Roll Running Series, the Rock n' Roll Virtual Running Series IRONKIDS, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and the Sun-Herald City2Surg, Ultra-Trail World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic, road cycling events, and other multisport raced. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit ironman.com

