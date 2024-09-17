Uncrustables® Launches New Raspberry Flavor -The First New PB&J in 10 Years

Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Raspberry Spread Sandwiches Are Headed to a Freezer Aisle Near You

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The best part of the sandwich is about to get even better! Smucker's® Uncrustables® is launching a NEW PB&J flavor – Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Raspberry Spread Sandwiches – marking the first new sandwich flavor for the brand in over 10 years. Rolling out across the country this fall, the new flavor boasts Uncrustables unbeatably soft bread, creamy peanut butter and sweet, seedless raspberry spread – unlocking a new twist on a true lunchbox legend.

"Uncrustables were born from a simple, yet powerful goal: make snack and mealtimes stress free. This commitment to simple solutions for busy lives has made Uncrustables a beloved lunch and snack staple for so many," said Chris Achenbach, Marketing Director at the J.M. Smucker Co. "That same commitment fuels our drive to constantly evolve and innovate. New flavors that excite kids, convenient options for adults on-the-go – it's all about delivering deliciousness, no matter how busy life gets."

Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Raspberry Spread Sandwiches are the newest lunchbox and on-the-go solution, with no prep and no mess. Debuting just in time for back-to-school lunches, the Peanut Butter & Raspberry Spread Sandwiches go straight from the freezer to the lunchbox to make busy days a little easier.

The new Raspberry flavor is joining Uncrustables existing lineup, which includes Grape, Strawberry, Honey and Chocolate Flavored Hazelnut. With Raspberry, there are now five kid-friendly flavors, enough lunchbox variety to enjoy a new flavor every day of the school week! All Uncrustables feature bread baked fresh in the United States, no high-fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners or colors.

Found in the freezer aisle, Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Raspberry Spread Sandwiches are available now at select retailers in 4 and10 count boxes. The Raspberry flavor will continue to roll out to all major national and regional retailers this fall. For full nutritional details and to track retailer availability, please visit SmuckersUncrustables.com for more information.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

