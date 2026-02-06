Uncrustables® Partners with NFL Superstar Myles Garrett Following Historic Season, Expanding Brand Presence Across Football Culture

Elite Defensive Star Joins Team Uncrustables® as Performance Partner After Record-Setting Year

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncrustables®, the iconic crustless sandwich brand trusted by athletes and fans alike, today announced a new partnership with NFL superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, welcoming him as an official Team Uncrustables® partner following one of the most dominant and historic seasons by a defensive player in league history.

Widely recognized as one of the premier athletes in professional football and a defining defensive force of his era, Garrett's partnership with Uncrustables strengthens the brand's deep roots in football culture. Uncrustables sandwiches have long been a consistent locker room staple across the sport--relied upon by players for convenient, dependable fuel throughout the season.

"Uncrustables fandom runs deep with football culture, and our partnership with Myles Garrett is a fun way to celebrate the love of one of the most incredible athletes in the sport ," said Jessica Fair, Vice President, Marketing at The J.M. Smucker Co. "Myles just delivered one of the most historic seasons in the history of the league and we feel honored to have been a part of his routine."

The partnership aligns the category leader in crustless sandwiches with a player whose preparation, consistency, and elite performance standards have made him a cornerstone figure in today's game. Known for his discipline, intensity, and year-round training approach, Garrett has incorporated Uncrustables sandwiches into his regular routine as a reliable, on-the-go performance option.

"My schedule and training demands consistency — especially during the season," said Myles Garrett. "Uncrustables have been part of my routine because they're convenient, they taste great, and they give me quick, dependable fuel when time is tight."

Through the partnership, Garrett will appear in upcoming Uncrustables brand campaigns and digital activations, highlighting the brand's role as a trusted, go-to snack that keeps people ready for what the day demands. Campaign moments will also spotlight newer product innovations, including offerings such as Up & Apple™ and Bright-Eyed Berry™, each delivering 12g of protein.

Additional content featuring Garrett will roll out across social and digital platforms in the coming weeks, reinforcing the brand's connection to football performance, preparation, and athlete culture.

