UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

BALTIMORE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 (ended June 30, 2023) results on August 8, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

