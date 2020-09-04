Under Armour Announces Thanksgiving Store Closures

BALTIMORE, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced plans to close all UA Brand House and UA Factory House retail locations in the United States for Thanksgiving (November 26). All U.S. retail locations will re-open to the public on Friday, November 27.

"This entire year has been unpredictable and for all of us, challenging in our own ways," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Under Armour. "It's important to take the time to acknowledge and celebrate the wins that we've accomplished throughout 2020. For that, we're closing our stores to give our retail teammates a chance to pause and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday before finishing out the year strong."

This move will benefit over 6,000-plus Under Armour retail workers at all of the 179 U.S. retail locations. All Under Armour stores will re-open in accordance with their respective mall hours, and customers are encouraged to check the local mall listings for individual store opening times.

"We're very appreciative of all of our teammates who continue to safely serve our customer's journey in keeping fitness and staying healthy top of mind during these times of uncertainty," added Frisk. "This momentary break in retail ensures our teammates the opportunity to focus on their well-being and loved ones."

