UNDER ARMOUR BOLSTERS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER AND NEW PRESIDENT OF AMERICAS

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced two new leadership appointments: Yassine Saidi as Chief Product Officer and Kara Trent as President of the Americas. Saidi will join the company on Jan. 29, and Trent, currently serving as the managing director of the company's EMEA region, will assume her new role in February. Both will report directly to President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz.

"In the past year, we have added incredible executive talent to Under Armour, and I am confident that Yassine and Kara's demonstrated track records of leadership and expertise will further strengthen our ability to build an even more powerful brand," said Stephanie Linnartz, Under Armour President and CEO. "We will continue to advance our growth strategies, driving greater demand for the brand through groundbreaking innovation and design."

Saidi brings nearly twenty years of industry brand experience, including adidas and PUMA, with deep roots and accomplishments in shaping the sneaker market and developing authentic performance gear. An industry veteran, dubbed one of Vogue's most innovative people – Saidi has had a long track record of leveraging strong brand DNA into global commercial opportunities across apparel and footwear.

As Chief Product Officer, Saidi will be responsible for building winning product strategies focused on apparel, footwear, and accessories. He will manage the overall global product vision and product strategy for Under Armour.

"Under Armour has a long and rich heritage as an innovator in sports, driven to fuel athletic performance. I see the massive opportunity to harness UA's constant innovation and authenticity on-field with athletes to grow and evolve the business off-field. I am incredibly excited to join Under Armour at such a pivotal moment in its history," said Saidi.

Kara Trent, who joined Under Armour in 2015, has been responsible for the company's second-largest business in EMEA since October 2021. In building a diverse and talented team in EMEA, Trent has driven a performance-based culture focused on accountability, consistency, and execution, contributing to consistent, double-digit revenue growth during her tenure. In parallel, her leadership has strengthened the brand's premium presence across the region through disciplined product segmentation, focused marketplace management, and robust marketing strategies to create consistent demand for the brand as it continues to scale. Trent will assume the role currently held by David Baxter, who will depart the company on February 16.

Before her position as Managing Director of EMEA, Trent served in multiple roles, including merchandising, planning, and various functions in the company's North American business. Before Under Armour, she served in merchandising, planning, and buying roles in her 8-year tenure at PUMA and 5-year span at Reebok.

Under Armour has strengthened its leadership team in the past year with other senior appointments, including Jim Dausch, Chief Customer Officer; Shawn Curran, Chief Supply Chain Officer; John Varvatos, Head of Design; and Amanda Miller, Chief Communications Officer. The addition of new talent will continue as Under Armour has initiated a search for a chief marketing officer and senior vice president for footwear.

