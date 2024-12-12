UNDER ARMOUR OUTLINES PRODUCT, BRAND, AND COMMERCIAL STRATEGIES AT INVESTOR MEETING; REITERATES FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2025 OUTLOOK

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA, UA) hosted an investor meeting in New York City today. At the meeting, senior executives provided an in-depth qualitative overview of the company's product, brand, and commercial strategies and other key initiatives being executed to strengthen its ability to deliver improved value creation to shareholders over the long term. Additionally, the company reiterated its full-year fiscal 2025 outlook, which it provided in conjunction with its second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings results in November.

"Today, we reviewed our plans to enhance and fortify the Under Armour brand, highlighting our seasoned leadership team's commitment to ensuring consistent execution with improved alignment, clarity, and confidence about our future direction," shared Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "As a global Sports House – capable of equipping athletes head to toe on and off the field, pitch, or court – we are hard at work putting in place the people, structures, and strategies essential to realizing Under Armour's full potential over the long-term."

Key elements of Under Armour's strategy centered on four pillars:

Product

Streamline our creation engine, assortment, and merchandising approach to deliver a simplified, more deliberate presentation with athletes and customers.

Revolutionize products through redefined processes, including transformative innovations steeped in performance and significantly improved design language to increase consideration.

Ensure an aligned category-centric, go-to-market process to facilitate a holistic connection between athletes' needs and our global and regional commercial strategies.

Story

Evolve our operating model to be consumer-led through collaborative alignment and clear accountability across our product, marketing, and commercial functions to increase brand affinity.

Engage Under Armour's underdog positioning infused with resilience and grit through our Sports House positioning in all aspects of storytelling.

Utilize our existing marketing investment more effectively to launch the most significant and impactful activation in our history to amplify awareness and consideration to win the hearts of young team sports athletes.

Service

Execute market specific commercial strategies across our regions focused on the following:

Americas : reset and strengthen the brand through disciplined marketplace management by optimizing promotional levels, sharpening our segmentation strategies, and driving a more premium representation of the brand; reinvigorate our focus on Team Sports to connect with young athletes; and reprioritize our marketing investments to drive brand-right, brand-building activations that elevate consumer perception.

: reset and strengthen the brand through disciplined marketplace management by optimizing promotional levels, sharpening our segmentation strategies, and driving a more premium representation of the brand; reinvigorate our focus on Team Sports to connect with young athletes; and reprioritize our marketing investments to drive brand-right, brand-building activations that elevate consumer perception. Europe , Middle East , and Africa : protect our brand strength by continuing to leverage our reputation as one of the highest-performing athletic team sports brands with a disciplined approach to premium distribution and brand-right segmentation; focus on regionally relevant sports categories to expand our addressable market opportunities; and build on success in the United Kingdom to scale into other key countries including France , Germany , and Spain .

: protect our brand strength by continuing to leverage our reputation as one of the highest-performing athletic team sports brands with a disciplined approach to premium distribution and brand-right segmentation; focus on regionally relevant sports categories to expand our addressable market opportunities; and build on success in the to scale into other key countries including , , and . Asia-Pacific : protect the brand while navigating the near-term dynamic environment; elevate channel discipline to ensure premium revenue quality; and leverage global marketing activation to increase awareness and drive engagement across core categories.

Team

Leverage our strengthened, experienced leadership team and passionate teammates to improve our ability to execute our strategies with increased alignment, efficiency, and effectiveness.

Prioritize key initiatives to optimize capacity utilization and productivity and align with our strategies to strengthen the Under Armour brand.

Energize a culture of leadership, teamwork, and accountability that is communicative, collaborative, and passionate.

"With a significantly strengthened product lineup coming in Fall 2025, a clear underdog brand positioning, and purposeful, disciplined marketplace management, I am confident that our actions are gaining traction," continued Plank. "We are running a more agile and focused company, and our strategies are fostering renewed brand strength, which we believe will ultimately improve our ability to drive sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders."

Meeting Presenters

In addition to Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank, additional presenters from senior management included Yassine Saidi, Chief Product Officer; Kyle Blakely, SVP, Innovation, Testing & Development; Yuron White, SVP, Sportswear, Basketball/Curry, Run & Collabs; Eric Liedtke, EVP, Brand Strategy; Jason Archer, Managing Director, APAC; Kara Trent, President, Americas; and Kevin Ross, Managing Director, EMEA.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For more information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

