Under Armour Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results; Provides Initial 2021 Outlook

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company's 2020 restructuring plan and related impairment charges, impairments associated with certain long-lived assets and goodwill and related tax effects, and with respect to certain measures, the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible debt, deal-costs and gain associated with the sale of MyFitnessPal and related tax effects. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis.

"Improving brand strength and consistent operational execution delivered better than expected results in the fourth quarter," said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. "Our global team was exceptionally resilient and disciplined amid a highly challenging year which included the COVID-19 pandemic and for Under Armour, a comprehensive restructuring effort including further operating model refinements."

Frisk concluded, "As we continue to navigate uncertainty around the pandemic, we remain focused on execution and the efforts necessary to stabilize our business further and improve our ability to deliver sustainable shareholder value over the long-term."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Review

North America revenue decreased 6 percent to $924 million and international revenue increased 7 percent to $448 million (up 4 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue decreased 11 percent in EMEA (down 14 percent currency neutral), increased 26 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 21 percent currency neutral), and increased 2 percent in Latin America (up 8 percent currency neutral).

Apparel revenue decreased 4 percent to $931 million . Footwear revenue declined 7 percent to $241 million . Accessories revenue increased 32 percent to $145 million .

was relatively flat at . Cash and Liquidity

The company ended the quarter with Cash and Cash Equivalents of $1.5 billion , including $199 million in net cash proceeds from the MyFitnessPal platform sale.

No borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility at the end of the fourth quarter.

Full Year 2020 Review

North America revenue decreased 19 percent to $2.9 billion and international revenue decreased 4 percent to $1.4 billion . Within the international business, revenue decreased 4 percent in EMEA (down 5 percent currency neutral), decreased 1 percent in Asia-Pacific (down 2 percent currency neutral), and decreased 16 percent in Latin America (down 10 percent currency neutral).

Apparel revenue decreased 17 percent to $2.9 billion . Footwear revenue declined 14 percent to $934 million . Accessories revenue was relatively flat at $414 million .

2020 Restructuring Plan

The company previously announced a $550 million to $600 million restructuring plan designed to rebalance its cost base to improve profitability and cash flow. The company recognized $473 million of pre-tax charges for the full year, including $62 million in the fourth quarter. Of the $473 million recognized, there were $125 million in cash related charges and $348 million in non-cash related charges. As previously disclosed, the company anticipates recognizing additional charges related to this plan in the first half of 2021.

Initial 2021 Outlook

Based on current visibility, including ongoing impacts related to COVID-19, key points related to Under Armour's full-year 2021 outlook include:

However, due to ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its potential effect on global markets, there could be other material impacts on the company's full-year business results in 2021.

COVID-19 Update

As Under Armour continues to monitor the potential global impacts of COVID-19, the company remains focused on protecting its teammates' and consumers' health and safety while working with its suppliers, partners, and customers to minimize potential disruptions. In compliance with public health authorities and guidance from government entities, Under Armour will continue to modify its business practices to help moderate the spread of COVID-19. These adaptations may include reduced capacity and temporary closing of retail locations, distribution centers and offices; observing travel restrictions; employing social distancing and safety measures; and obeying quarantine requirements.

The following provides additional information on Under Armour's state of operations as of January 31, 2021:

The majority of the company's supply chain and distribution network was operational.

The majority of global locations (direct-to-consumer and mono-branded partner stores) where Under Armour is sold were open; however, not all are operating at full capacity due to various restrictions. By region:

Approximately 95 percent of North American stores were open.



Approximately 70 percent of EMEA stores were open.



Approximately 95 percent of Asia-Pacific stores were open.

stores were open.

Approximately 70 percent of Latin American stores were open.

Globally, while traffic trends within the company's owned retail locations remain challenged, conversion trends remain strong. Additionally, the company experienced significant eCommerce growth around the world during the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

As uncertainty related to COVID-19 persists, Under Armour expects ongoing disruption to its business operations, potentially materially impacting results.

Completed Sale of MyFitnessPal Platform

As previously announced on December 18, 2020, Under Armour completed the sale of the MyFitnessPal business to Francisco Partners for $345 million, inclusive of the achievement of potential earn-out payments.

Fiscal Year End Change

Under Armour's Board of Directors has authorized a change in its fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, effective for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022. Given Under Armour's largest quarters are currently realized in the July 1 through December 31 period, the company believes that this change will provide greater alignment with our business cycle and financial reporting. There will be no change to fiscal 2021, which is expected to be reported in February of 2022. Following a three month-transition period (January 1 – March 31, 2022), Under Armour's fiscal 2023 will run from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. Consequently, there will be no fiscal 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its fourth quarter and full-year conference call and webcast today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's fiscal 2021 outlook. Currency neutral financial information is calculated to exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period. Adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company's 2020 restructuring plan and related impairment charges, impairments associated with certain long-lived assets and goodwill, and related tax effects. Management believes this information is useful to investors because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Adjusted interest expense, adjusted other expense, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share also exclude the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible senior notes, the deal costs and gain recognized in connection with the company's sale of MyFitnessPal and related tax effects. Management believes the non-cash portion of the interest expense, which represents the accretion of the bifurcated equity component of the convertible senior notes' conversion option, is not core to the company's operations given the intent and ability to settle in shares of the company's Class C common stock. Similarly, deal costs and gain recognized in connection with the MyFitnessPal sale are not core to the company's operations, given dispositions are infrequent and non-recurring. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, our plans to reduce our operating expenses, anticipated charges and restructuring costs, projected savings related to our restructuring plans and the timing thereof, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations; changes in general economic or market conditions that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase significantly our marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and our supply chain; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and successfully execute any potential restructuring plans and realize their expected benefits; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers or failure of our suppliers or manufacturers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our new global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and key employees; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020, and 2019 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2020

% of Net

Revenues

2019

% of Net

Revenues

2020

% of Net

Revenues

2019

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$ 1,403,766



100.0 %

$ 1,441,225



100.0 %

$ 4,474,667



100.0 %

$ 5,267,132



100.0 % Cost of goods sold

710,144



50.6 %

759,698



52.7 %

2,314,572



51.7 %

2,796,599



53.1 % Gross profit

693,622



49.4 %

681,527



47.3 %

2,160,095



48.3 %

2,470,533



46.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

585,778



41.7 %

607,454



42.1 %

2,171,934



48.5 %

2,233,763



42.4 % Restructuring and impairment charges

51,998



3.7 %

—



— %

601,599



13.4 %

—



— % Income (loss) from operations

55,846



4.0 %

74,073



5.1 %

(613,438)



(13.7) %

236,770



4.5 % Interest expense, net

(15,008)



(1.1) %

(5,359)



(0.4) %

(47,259)



(1.1) %

(21,240)



(0.4) % Other income (expense), net

178,646



12.7 %

(3,464)



(0.2) %

168,153



3.8 %

(5,688)



(0.1) % Income (loss) before income taxes

219,484



15.6 %

65,250



4.5 %

(492,544)



(11.0) %

209,842



4.0 % Income tax expense (benefit)

34,690



2.5 %

38,289



2.7 %

49,387



1.1 %

70,024



1.3 % Income (loss) from equity method investment

(340)



— %

(42,265)



(2.9) %

(7,246)



(0.2) %

(47,679)



(0.9) % Net income (loss)

$ 184,454



13.1 %

$ (15,304)



(1.1) %

$ (549,177)



(12.3) %

$ 92,139



1.7 %

































Basic net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock

$ 0.41







$ (0.03)







$ (1.21)







$ 0.20





Diluted net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock

$ 0.40







$ (0.03)







$ (1.21)







$ 0.20





Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic

454,811







451,629







454,089







450,964





Diluted

457,869







451,629







454,089







454,274







Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020, and 2019 (Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Apparel

$ 931,376



$ 970,296



(4.0) %

$ 2,882,562



$ 3,470,285



(16.9) % Footwear

240,869



259,328



(7.1) %

934,333



1,086,551



(14.0) % Accessories

145,170



109,948



32.0 %

414,082



416,354



(0.5) % Total net sales

1,317,415



1,339,572



(1.7) %

4,230,977



4,973,190



(14.9) % Licensing revenues

54,535



62,208



(12.3) %

105,779



138,775



(23.8) % Connected Fitness

33,213



34,993



(5.1) %

135,813



136,378



(0.4) % Corporate Other (1)

(1,397)



4,452



(131.4) %

$ 2,098



$ 18,789



(88.8) % Total net revenues

$ 1,403,766



$ 1,441,225



(2.6) %

$ 4,474,667



$ 5,267,132



(15.0) %

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change North America

$ 923,731



$ 982,964



(6.0) %

$ 2,944,978



$ 3,658,353



(19.5) % EMEA

161,156



180,732



(10.8) %

598,296



621,137



(3.7) % Asia-Pacific

230,811



183,047



26.1 %

628,657



636,343



(1.2) % Latin America

56,252



55,037



2.2 %

164,825



196,132



(16.0) % Connected Fitness

33,213



34,993



(5.1) %

135,813



136,378



(0.4) % Corporate Other (1)

(1,397)



4,452



(131.4) %

2,098



$ 18,789



(88.8) % Total net revenues

$ 1,403,766



$ 1,441,225



(2.6) %

$ 4,474,667



$ 5,267,132



(15.0) %

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2020 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2019 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2020 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2019

% of Net

Revenues (2) North America

$ 223,005

24.1 %

$ 196,742

20.0 %

$ 474,584

16.1 %

$ 733,442



20.0 % EMEA

16,752

10.4 %

9,039

5.0 %

60,592

10.1 %

53,739



8.7 % Asia-Pacific

30,042

13.0 %

23,525

12.9 %

2

— %

97,641



15.3 % Latin America

7,966

14.2 %

857

1.6 %

(42,790)

(26.0) %

(3,160)



(1.6) % Connected Fitness

3,043

9.2 %

9,037

25.8 %

17,063

12.6 %

17,140



12.6 % Corporate Other

(224,962)

NM



(165,127)

NM



(1,122,889)

NM



(662,032)



NM

Income (loss) from

operations

$ 55,846

4.0 %

$ 74,073

5.1 %

$ (613,438)

(13.7) %

$ 236,770



4.5 %

(1) Corporate Other consists of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within our geographic operating segments but managed through our central foreign exchange risk management program.

(2) Operating income (loss) percentage is calculated based on total segment net revenues. Additionally, the operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc. As of December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,517,361



$ 788,072

Accounts receivable, net

527,340



708,714

Inventories

895,974



892,258

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

282,300



313,165

Total current assets

3,222,975



2,702,209

Property and equipment, net

658,678



792,148

Operating lease right-of-use assets

536,660



591,931

Goodwill

502,214



550,178

Intangible assets, net

13,295



36,345

Deferred income taxes

23,930



82,379

Other long-term assets

72,876



88,341

Total assets

$ 5,030,628



$ 4,843,531

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Accounts payable

$ 575,954



$ 618,194

Accrued expenses

378,859



374,694

Customer refund liabilities

203,399



219,424

Operating lease liabilities

162,561



125,900

Other current liabilities

92,503



83,797

Total current liabilities

1,413,276



1,422,009

Long term debt

1,003,556



592,687

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

839,414



580,635

Other long-term liabilities

98,389



98,113

Total liabilities

3,354,635



2,693,444

Total stockholders' equity

1,675,993



2,150,087

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,030,628



$ 4,843,531



Under Armour, Inc. For the Year Ended December 31, 2020, and 2019 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (549,177)



$ 92,139

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 164,984



186,425

Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss) (9,295)



(2,073)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3,740



4,640

Impairment charges 470,543



39,000

Amortization of bond premium 12,070



254

Gain on sale of MyFitnessPal platform (179,318)



—

Stock-based compensation 42,070



49,618

Deferred income taxes 43,992



38,132

Changes in reserves and allowances 10,347



(26,096)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 167,614



(45,450)

Inventories 15,306



149,519

Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,603



24,334

Other non-current assets (259,735)



19,966

Accounts payable (40,673)



59,458

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 318,532



(18,987)

Customer refund liabilities (19,250)



(80,710)

Income taxes payable and receivable 2,511



18,862

Net cash provided by operating activities 212,864



509,031

Cash flows from investing activities





Sale of MyFitnessPal platform 198,916



—

Purchase of businesses (40,280)



—

Purchases of property and equipment (92,291)



(145,802)

Purchases of other assets —



(1,311)

Net cash used in investing activities 66,345



(147,113)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long term debt and revolving credit facility 1,288,753



25,000

Payments on long term debt and revolving credit facility (800,000)



(162,817)

Purchase of capped call (47,850)



—

Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (3,675)



(4,235)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 4,744



7,472

Payments of debt financing costs (5,219)



(2,553)

Other financing fees 100



63

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 436,853



(137,070)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,445



5,100

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 732,507



229,948

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 796,008



566,060

End of period $ 1,528,515



$ 796,008



Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

CURRENCY NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP

(2.6) % (15.0) % Foreign exchange impact

(0.8) % — % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

(3.4) % (15.0) %







North America





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

(6.0) % (19.5) % Foreign exchange impact

— % 0.1 % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

(6.0) % (19.4) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP

(10.8) % (3.7) % Foreign exchange impact

(3.2) % (1.5) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

(14.0) % (5.2) %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP

26.1 % (1.2) % Foreign exchange impact

(5.3) % (0.3) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

20.8 % (1.5) %







Latin America





Net revenue growth - GAAP

2.2 % (16.0) % Foreign exchange impact

6.2 % 5.6 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

8.4 % (10.4) %







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP

7.0 % (4.3) % Foreign exchange impact

(2.9) % — % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

4.1 % (4.3) %

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's consolidated statement of operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Gross margin

49.4 % 48.3 % Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment charges

0.9 % 0.3 % Adjusted gross margin

50.3 % 48.6 %

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Income (loss) from operations

$ 55,846

$ (613,438)

Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment charges (1)

62,486

472,744

Add: Impact of impairment charges

1,888

141,231

Adjusted income from operations

$ 120,220

$ 537



(1) The impact of restructuring and related impairment charges is comprised of $12,376, included in cost of goods sold, as well as $460,368 related to restructuring and related impairment charges.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Net income (loss)

$ 184,454

$ (549,177)

Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges

40,744

451,305

Add: Impact of impairment charges

1,785

141,231

Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount

4,548

11,274

Add: Impact of deal-related costs and gain on sale of MyFitnessPal platform

(177,019)

(174,805)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 54,512

$ (120,172)



ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.40

$ (1.21)

Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment charges

0.09

0.99

Add: Impact of impairment charges

0.01

0.32

Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount

0.01

0.02

Add: Impact of deal-related costs and gain on sale of MyFitnessPal platform

(0.39)

(0.38)

Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share

$ 0.12

$ (0.26)



Under Armour, Inc. Outlook for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021, and Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



The table below presents the reconciliation of the Company's fiscal 2021 outlook for income from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted operating income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Income (loss) from operations

$ (60)

$ (75)



$ 5

$ 25

Add: Estimated impact of restructuring and related impairment charges (1)

90

110



125

125

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

$ 30

$ 35



$ 130

$ 150



ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION





Year Ended December 31, 2021 Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.20)

$ (0.18)

Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment charges (1)

0.27

0.27

Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount

0.05

0.05

Adjusted diluted income per share

$ 0.12

$ 0.14



(1) The estimated impact of restructuring plan presented above assumes approximately the high-end of the Company's estimated remaining range of restructuring and related charges, which is approximately $80 to $130 million.

In connection with the Company's fourth quarter and full-year conference call and webcast, the Company will discuss its projected adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. As a result of its 2020 restructuring plan, the Company currently expects to record income tax expense on pre-tax losses for fiscal 2021. Therefore, the income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, is subject to significant variability based on the actual quarterly pre-tax results, and a meaningful estimated range of GAAP-based income tax expense cannot be provided. The GAAP-based income tax expense for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 could range from $2 million to $95 million based on facts and circumstances. Given this variability, there is substantial uncertainty associated with accurately projecting the Company's GAAP-based income tax expense and GAAP-based diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share has not been provided, as it believes the reconciliation is not meaningful.

The Company's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, is expected to be impacted by approximately $90 to $110 million of restructuring and related impairment charges, and approximately $5 million of non-cash amortization of debt discount on its convertible debt, both of which are excluded for purposes of calculating adjusted net income.

Under Armour, Inc. As of December 31, 2020, and 2019

BRAND HOUSE AND FACTORY HOUSE DOOR COUNT





December 31,



2020

2019 Factory House

176

169 Brand House

18

19 North America total doors

194

188









Factory House

134

104 Brand House

111

96 International total doors

245

200









Factory House

310

273 Brand House

129

115 Total doors

439

388

