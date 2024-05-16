UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; PROVIDES INITIAL FISCAL 2025 OUTLOOK

Company Also Announced a New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

BALTIMORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024, which ended March 31, 2024. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

"Amid a challenging retail environment in fiscal 2024 that included high inventories and a consistent drumbeat of promotions – we demonstrated disciplined expense control and delivered results that were aligned with our previous outlook," said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "We also maintained a strong balance sheet, closing the year with a solid cash position and healthy inventory levels."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Review

Revenue was down 5 percent to $1.3 billion (down 5 percent currency neutral). North America revenue decreased 10 percent to $772 million , and international revenue increased 7 percent to $561 million (up 6 percent currency neutral). In the international business, revenue increased 10 percent in EMEA (up 7 percent currency neutral), 1 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 5 percent currency neutral), and 20 percent in Latin America (up 12 percent currency neutral). Wholesale revenue decreased 7 percent to $850 million , and direct-to-consumer revenue was flat at $455 million . Owned and operated store revenue increased 7 percent, and eCommerce revenue decreased 8 percent, representing 43 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the quarter. Apparel revenue decreased 1 percent to $877 million . Footwear revenue was down 11 percent to $338 million . Accessories revenue was down 7 percent to $89 million .

was down 5 percent to (down 5 percent currency neutral). Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 45.0 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower product and freight costs. This was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts and proactive inventory management actions, including increased promotional activities in our direct-to-consumer business.

increased 170 basis points to 45.0 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower product and freight costs. This was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts and proactive inventory management actions, including increased promotional activities in our direct-to-consumer business. Selling, general & administrative expenses were up 5 percent to $603 million . Excluding a $58 million litigation reserve expense, adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses were down 5 percent to $546 million .

expenses were up 5 percent to . Excluding a litigation reserve expense, expenses were down 5 percent to . Operating loss was $4 million . Adjusted operating income was $54 million .

was . was . Net Income was $7 million . Adjusted net income was $49 million .

was . was . Diluted earnings per share was $0.02 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.11 .

was . was . Inventory was down 19 percent to $958 million .

was down 19 percent to . At the end of the quarter, Cash and Cash Equivalents were $859 million , and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Review

Revenue was down 3 percent to $5.7 billion (down 4 percent currency neutral). North America revenue decreased 8 percent to $3.5 billion , and international revenue increased 8 percent to $2.2 billion (up 7 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue increased 9 percent in EMEA (up 6 percent currency neutral), 6 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 9 percent currency neutral), and 8 percent in Latin America (down 1 percent currency neutral). Wholesale revenue decreased 7 percent to $3.2 billion , and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 3 percent to $2.3 billion due to a 5 percent increase in owned and operated store revenue and a 1 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 41 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the year. Apparel revenue decreased 2 percent to $3.8 billion , footwear revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.4 billion , and accessories revenue declined 1 percent to $406 million .

was down 3 percent to (down 4 percent currency neutral). Gross margin increased 130 basis points to 46.1 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower freight and product costs. This was partially offset by proactive inventory management actions, including increased promotional activities in our direct-to-consumer business.

increased 130 basis points to 46.1 percent, driven primarily by supply chain benefits related to lower freight and product costs. This was partially offset by proactive inventory management actions, including increased promotional activities in our direct-to-consumer business. Selling, general & administrative expenses were up 1 percent to $2.4 billion . Excluding an $80 million litigation reserve expense, adjusted selling, general & administrative expenses were down 2 percent to $2.3 billion .

expenses were up 1 percent to . Excluding an litigation reserve expense, expenses were down 2 percent to . Operating income was $230 million . Excluding the company's litigation reserve expense, adjusted operating income was $310 million .

was . Excluding the company's litigation reserve expense, was . Net Income was $232 million . Excluding a $50 million earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, the litigation reserve expense, and related tax impacts, adjusted net income was $245 million .

was . Excluding a earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, the litigation reserve expense, and related tax impacts, was . Diluted earnings per share was $0.52 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.54 .

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

To strengthen and support the company's financial and operational efficiencies, Under Armour's Board of Directors has approved a restructuring plan. In conjunction with this plan, the company expects to incur total estimated pre-tax restructuring and related charges of approximately $70 to $90 million, including:

Up to $50 million in cash-related charges, consisting of approximately $15 million in employee severance and benefits costs, and $35 million related to various transformational initiatives, and

in cash-related charges, consisting of approximately in employee severance and benefits costs, and related to various transformational initiatives, and Up to $40 million in non-cash charges comprised of approximately $7 million in employee severance and benefits costs and $33 million in facility, software and other asset-related charges and impairments.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

"Due to a confluence of factors, including lower wholesale channel demand and inconsistent execution across our business, we are seizing this critical moment to make proactive decisions to build a premium positioning for our brand, which will pressure our top and bottom line in the near term," Plank continued. "Over the next 18 months, there is a significant opportunity to reconstitute Under Armour's brand strength through achieving more, by doing less and focusing on our core fundamentals: driving demand through better products and storytelling, running smarter plays like simplifying our operating model and elevating our consumer experience. In parallel, we're focused on cost management and implementing the strategies necessary to grow our brand and improve shareholder value as we move forward."

Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal 2025 outlook include:

Revenue is expected to be down at a low-double-digit percentage rate. This includes an expected 15 to 17 percent decline in North America as the company works to meaningfully reset this business following years of heightened promotional activities, particularly in its DTC business and a low-single-digit percent decline in its international business due to more conservative macro consumer trends and actions to protect the brand strength it has built.

is expected to be down at a low-double-digit percentage rate. This includes an expected 15 to 17 percent decline in as the company works to meaningfully reset this business following years of heightened promotional activities, particularly in its DTC business and a low-single-digit percent decline in its international business due to more conservative macro consumer trends and actions to protect the brand strength it has built. Gross margin is expected to be up 75 to 100 basis points compared to the prior year, driven by a material reduction in promotional and discounting activities in the company's direct-to-consumer business and product costing benefits.

is expected to be up 75 to 100 basis points compared to the prior year, driven by a material reduction in promotional and discounting activities in the company's direct-to-consumer business and product costing benefits. Selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be down 2 to 4 percent.

expenses are expected to be down 2 to 4 percent. Operating income is expected to be $50 to $70 million . Excluding the mid-point of anticipated restructuring charges, adjusted operating income is expected to be $130 to $150 million .

is expected to be to . Excluding the mid-point of anticipated restructuring charges, is expected to be to . Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.02 and $0.05 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.21 .

is expected to be between and . is expected to be between and . Capital expenditures are expected to be between $200 to $220 million .

Share Buyback Program

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of Under Armour's outstanding Class C common stock. Repurchases under this program may be made over the next three years through various methods, including accelerated share repurchase, open market, or privately negotiated transactions.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's results for its 2025 fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Management believes this information is helpful to investors in comparing the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the effect of the company's litigation reserve expense, any gain or loss in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, and the impact of the company's fiscal year 2025 restructuring plan and related charges and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

The Company revised its prior period financial statements for accounting corrections to the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations primarily related to cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as corresponding impacts to the Company's other Consolidated Financial Statements. The impacts of these revisions were not material to the Company's previously filed financial statements. These revisions relate to a number of immaterial corrections that were identified by management and when accumulated, required a correction to the Company's previously filed financial statements. Information presented in the tables below as of March 31, 2023, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been revised to reflect these corrections. See Note 1 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these corrections, the Company is currently assessing the nature of deficiencies in its internal control over financial reporting.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2024

% of Net

Revenues

2023

% of Net

Revenues

2024

% of Net

Revenues

2023

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,332,197

100.0 %

$ 1,398,605

100.0 %

$ 5,701,879

100.0 %

$ 5,903,165

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 732,601

55.0 %

793,112

56.7 %

3,071,626

53.9 %

3,259,334

55.2 % Gross profit 599,596

45.0 %

605,493

43.3 %

2,630,253

46.1 %

2,643,831

44.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 603,150

45.3 %

575,931

41.2 %

2,400,502

42.1 %

2,380,245

40.3 % Income (loss) from operations (3,554)

(0.3) %

29,562

2.1 %

229,751

4.0 %

263,586

4.5 % Interest income (expense), net 2,478

0.2 %

(1,651)

(0.1) %

268

— %

(12,826)

(0.2) % Other income (expense), net (3,708)

(0.3) %

(10,204)

(0.7) %

32,055

0.6 %

17,096

0.3 % Income (loss) before income taxes (4,784)

(0.4) %

17,707

1.3 %

262,074

4.6 %

267,856

4.5 % Income tax expense (benefit) (11,327)

(0.9) %

(153,171)

(11.0) %

30,006

0.5 %

(108,645)

(1.8) % Income (loss) from equity method investments 25

— %

(308)

— %

(26)

— %

(2,042)

— % Net income (loss) $ 6,568

0.5 %

$ 170,570

12.2 %

$ 232,042

4.1 %

$ 374,459

6.3 %































Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C

common stock $ 0.02





$ 0.38





$ 0.53





$ 0.83



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C

common stock $ 0.02





$ 0.38





$ 0.52





$ 0.81



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock















Basic 435,582





444,052





440,324





451,426



Diluted 447,385





454,652





451,011





461,509





Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023 (Unaudited; in thousands) NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change North America $ 771,870

$ 861,869

(10.4) %

$ 3,505,167

$ 3,820,522

(8.3) % EMEA 284,134

259,514

9.5 %

1,081,915

992,624

9.0 % Asia-Pacific 226,704

224,923

0.8 %

873,019

825,338

5.8 % Latin America 50,241

41,806

20.2 %

229,481

213,215

7.6 % Corporate Other (1) (752)

10,493

(107.2) %

12,297

51,466

(76.1) % Total net revenues $ 1,332,197

$ 1,398,605

(4.7) %

$ 5,701,879

$ 5,903,165

(3.4) %

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Wholesale $ 849,805

$ 908,505

(6.5) %

$ 3,243,187

$ 3,468,126

(6.5) % Direct-to-consumer 454,690

453,853

0.2 %

2,335,154

2,266,827

3.0 % Net Sales 1,304,495

1,362,358

(4.2) %

5,578,341

5,734,953

(2.7) % License revenues 28,454

25,754

10.5 %

111,241

116,746

(4.7) % Corporate Other (1) (752)

10,493

(107.2) %

12,297

51,466

(76.1) % Total net revenues $ 1,332,197

$ 1,398,605

(4.7) %

$ 5,701,879

$ 5,903,165

(3.4) %

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Apparel $ 877,347

$ 888,920

(1.3) %

$ 3,789,016

$ 3,871,167

(2.1) % Footwear 337,738

377,740

(10.6) %

1,383,610

1,455,265

(4.9) % Accessories 89,410

95,698

(6.6) %

405,715

408,521

(0.7) % Net Sales 1,304,495

1,362,358

(4.2) %

5,578,341

5,734,953

(2.7) % Licensing revenues 28,454

25,754

10.5 %

111,241

116,746

(4.7) % Corporate Other (1) (752)

10,493

(107.2) %

12,297

51,466

(76.1) % Total net revenues $ 1,332,197

$ 1,398,605

(4.7) %

$ 5,701,879

$ 5,903,165

(3.4) %



(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024, and 2023 (Unaudited; in thousands) INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2024 % of Net

Revenues (1)

2023 % of Net

Revenues (1)

2024 % of Net

Revenues (1)

2023 % of Net

Revenues (1) North America $ 139,841 18.1 %

$ 131,135 15.2 %

$ 677,882 19.3 %

$ 714,656 18.7 % EMEA 58,467 20.6 %

27,138 10.5 %

176,205 16.3 %

112,161 11.3 % Asia-Pacific 33,630 14.8 %

23,386 10.4 %

119,650 13.7 %

100,276 12.1 % Latin America 5,642 11.2 %

4,271 10.2 %

38,401 16.7 %

23,487 11.0 % Corporate Other (2) (241,134) NM

(156,368) NM

(782,387) NM

(686,994) NM Income (loss) from operations $ (3,554) (0.3) %

$ 29,562 2.1 %

$ 229,751 4.0 %

$ 263,586 4.5 %



(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM). (2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions.

Under Armour, Inc. As of March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 (Unaudited; in thousands) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

in '000s

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 858,691

$ 710,929 Accounts receivable, net

757,339

758,564 Inventories

958,495

1,185,657 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

289,157

293,334 Total current assets

2,863,682

2,948,484 Property and equipment, net

664,503

644,834 Operating lease right-of-use assets

434,699

489,306 Goodwill

478,302

481,992 Intangible assets, net

7,000

8,940 Deferred income taxes

221,033

186,908 Other long-term assets

91,515

67,089 Total assets

$ 4,760,734

$ 4,827,553 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 80,919

$ — Accounts payable

483,731

648,486 Accrued expenses

287,853

366,530 Customer refund liabilities

139,283

160,533 Operating lease liabilities

139,331

140,990 Other current liabilities

34,344

42,744 Total current liabilities

1,165,461

1,359,283 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

594,873

674,478 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

627,665

705,713 Other long-term liabilities

219,449

121,932 Total liabilities

2,607,448

2,861,406 Total stockholders' equity

2,153,286

1,966,147 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,760,734

$ 4,827,553

Under Armour, Inc. For the Years Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited; in thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

in '000s 2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 232,042

$ 374,459 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 142,590

135,456 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss 16,080

(8,463) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,623

2,616 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 6,179

1,959 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 2,034

2,192 Stock-based compensation 42,998

36,811 Deferred income taxes (23,693)

(153,143) Changes in reserves and allowances 13,612

11,696 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,906)

(60,910) Inventories 216,484

(368,992) Prepaid expenses and other assets (29,060)

(37,907) Other non-current assets 34,920

(60,944) Accounts payable (197,887)

76,280 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (18,267)

(9,388) Customer refund liability (21,427)

851 Income taxes payable and receivable (60,352)

17,541 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 353,970

(39,886) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (150,333)

(158,066) Sale of MyFitnessPal platform 45,000

35,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (105,333)

(123,066) Cash flows from financing activities





Common shares repurchased (75,000)

(125,000) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (6,163)

(5,151) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 3,193

3,776 Payments of debt financing costs (720)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (78,690)

(126,375) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,775)

(5,315) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 150,172

(294,642) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 726,745

1,021,387 End of period $ 876,917

$ 726,745

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures. CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

Year Ended

March 31, 2024 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP (4.7) %

(3.4) % Foreign exchange impact (0.2) %

(0.2) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (4.9) %

(3.6) %







North America





Net revenue growth - GAAP (10.4) %

(8.3) % Foreign exchange impact (0.1) %

0.3 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (10.5) %

(8.0) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP 9.5 %

9.0 % Foreign exchange impact (2.4) %

(3.3) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 7.1 %

5.7 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP 0.8 %

5.8 % Foreign exchange impact 3.7 %

3.5 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 4.5 %

9.3 %







Latin America





Net revenue growth - GAAP 20.2 %

7.6 % Foreign exchange impact (8.7) %

(8.6) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 11.5 %

(1.0) %







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP 6.6 %

7.5 % Foreign exchange impact (0.3) %

(1.0) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 6.3 %

6.5 %

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's condensed consolidated statement of operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADJUSTED SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

in '000s Three months ended

March 31, 2024

Year ended

March 31, 2024 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 603,150

$ 2,400,502 Add: Impact of litigation reserve (57,500)

(80,000) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 545,650

$ 2,320,502

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

in '000s Three months ended

March 31, 2024

Year ended

March 31, 2024 GAAP income from operations $ (3,554)

$ 229,751 Add: Impact of litigation reserve 57,500

80,000 Adjusted income from operations $ 53,946

$ 309,751

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

in '000s Three months ended

March 31, 2024

Year ended

March 31, 2024 GAAP net income $ 6,568

$ 232,042 Add: Impact of litigation reserve 57,500

80,000 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform —

(50,000) Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform —

700 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (14,910)

(17,913) Adjusted net income $ 49,158

$ 244,829

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three months ended

March 31, 2024

Year ended

March 31, 2024 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.02

$ 0.52 Add: Impact of litigation reserve 0.13

0.18 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform —

(0.11) Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform —

— Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (0.04)

(0.05) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.11

$ 0.54

Under Armour, Inc. Outlook for the Year Ended March 31, 2025 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's fiscal 2025 outlook presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures. ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

Year Ending March 31, 2025



Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP income from operations

$ 50

$ 70 Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment (1)

80

80 Adjusted income from operations

$ 130

$ 150

ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION





Year Ending March 31, 2025



Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.05 Add: Impact of restructuring and related impairment, net of tax (1)

0.16

0.16 Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.21



(1) The estimated impact of the restructuring plan presented above assumes the mid-point of the Company's estimated range of restructuring and related charges, which is $70-$90 million.

Under Armour, Inc. (Unaudited; in thousands) The Company revised its prior period financial statements for accounting corrections to the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations primarily related to cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as corresponding impacts to the Company's other Consolidated Financial Statements. The impact of these revisions was not material to the Company's previously filed financial statements. See Note 1 to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has elected to present certain revised quarterly financial information for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 to reflect these corrections in the tables below. SELECTED FISCAL 2024 and 2023 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

Fiscal 2024

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,316,965

$ 1,566,674

$ 1,486,043

$ 1,332,197

$ 5,701,879

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 704,792

816,615

817,618

732,601

3,071,626

53.9 % Gross profit 612,173

750,059

668,425

599,596

2,630,253

46.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 589,072

607,023

601,257

603,150

2,400,502

42.1 % Income (loss) from operations 23,101

143,036

67,168

(3,554)

229,751

4.0 % Interest income (expense), net (1,626)

(373)

(211)

2,478

268

— % Other income (expense), net (6,060)

(6,104)

47,927

(3,708)

32,055

0.6 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ 15,415

$ 136,559

$ 114,884

$ (4,784)

$ 262,074

4.6 %



























Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Fiscal 2023

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,348,777

$ 1,574,296

$ 1,581,487

$ 1,398,605

$ 5,903,165

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 720,860

860,799

884,563

793,112

3,259,334

55.2 % Gross profit 627,917

713,497

696,924

605,493

2,643,831

44.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 599,286

597,595

607,433

575,931

2,380,245

40.3 % Income (loss) from operations 28,631

115,902

89,491

29,562

263,586

4.5 % Interest income (expense), net (6,005)

(3,555)

(1,615)

(1,651)

(12,826)

(0.2) % Other income (expense), net (14,241)

(5,771)

47,312

(10,204)

17,096

0.3 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ 8,385

$ 106,576

$ 135,188

$ 17,707

$ 267,856

4.5 %

Under Armour, Inc. As of March 31, 2024, and 2023 COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





March 31,



2024

2023 Factory House

183

176 Brand House

17

18 North America total doors

200

194









Factory House

173

165 Brand House

67

80 International total doors

240

245









Factory House

356

341 Brand House

84

98 Total doors

440

439

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.