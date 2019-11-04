Under Armour Reports Third Quarter Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Outlook

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company's 2018 restructuring plan and the related tax effects. Reconciliations of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis.

"Building our long-term brand strength remains at the center of everything we do," said Under Armour Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank. "Our ongoing transformation across the business continues to make us smarter, faster and more operationally excellent. As we make the turn into 2020, we are confident in our ability to deliver our fourth quarter targets while proactively supporting higher levels of strategic marketing investments that will further fuel the Under Armour brand."

Third Quarter 2019 Review

Revenue was down 1 percent to $1.4 billion (flat on a currency neutral basis).

Wholesale revenue decreased 2 percent to $892 million and direct-to-consumer revenue decreased 1 percent to $463 million , representing 32 percent of total revenue.



North America revenue decreased 4 percent to $1.0 billion and the international business increased 5 percent to $368 million (up 8 percent currency neutral), representing 26 percent of total revenue. Within the international business, revenue was up 9 percent in EMEA (up 13 percent currency neutral), up 4 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 6 percent currency neutral) and down 4 percent in Latin America (down 1 percent currency neutral).



Apparel revenue increased 1 percent to $986 million ; footwear revenue decreased 12 percent to $251 million ; and accessories revenue increased 2 percent to $118 million in the third quarter. On a year-to-date basis, apparel and footwear revenue are relatively flat and accessories is down approximately 3 percent compared to 2018.

Gross margin increased 220 basis points to 48.3 percent compared to the prior year driven by channel mix, supply chain initiatives and restructuring charges in the prior period.

Selling, general & administrative expenses increased 4 percent to $551 million , or 38.5 percent of revenue.

Operating income was $139 million .

Net income was $102 million or $0.23 diluted earnings per share.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 147 percent to $417 million .

Inventory decreased 23 percent to $907 million .

Total debt was down 26 percent to $592 million .

Updated Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Revenue is now expected to be up about 2 percent versus the previously expected range of 3 to 4 percent, due to:

Lower than planned excess inventory to service the off-price channel;



Ongoing traffic and conversion challenges in direct-to-consumer; and,



Negative impacts from changes in foreign currency.

Gross margin is now expected to increase approximately 130 to 150 basis points versus the previously expected range of 110 to 130 basis points compared to 2018. Excluding restructuring charges from the comparable prior period, we now expect an increase of approximately 90 to 110 basis points (versus previous expectation of 70 to 90 basis points) compared to 2018 adjusted gross margin due to ongoing supply chain initiatives and additional channel mix benefits.

Operating income is now expected to reach the high end of the previously given range of approximately of $230 million to $235 million .

Interest and other expense, net is expected to be approximately $30 million .

Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 22 percent.

Earnings per share is now expected to reach the high end of the previously given range of approximately of $0.33 to $0.34 .

Capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $180 million versus the previously expected $210 million .

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its third quarter 2019 conference call and webcast today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts. Currency neutral financial information is calculated to exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency. Management believes this information is useful to investors to facilitate a comparison of the company's results of operations period-over-period. 2018 adjusted gross margin is referred to but not presented and excludes the impact of restructuring and other related charges. A reconciliation of 2018 adjusted gross margin is available in the company's 2018 year-end earnings release. Management believes this information is useful to investors because it provides enhanced visibility into the company's actual underlying results excluding the impact of its 2018 restructuring plans. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Powered by one of the world's largest digitally connected fitness and wellness communities, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are designed to help advance human performance, making all athletes better. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, the impact of our investment in our licensee on our results of operations, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "assumes," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to realize expected benefits from our restructuring plans; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our new global operating and financial reporting information technology system; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase significantly our marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of our products; loss of key suppliers or manufacturers or failure of our suppliers or manufacturers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner, including due to port disruptions; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from acquisitions and other significant investments or capital expenditures; the impact of the performance of our equity method investment on our results of operations; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; our ability to raise additional capital required to grow our business on terms acceptable to us; our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings; and our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and key employees. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

% of Net

Revenues

2018

% of Net

Revenues

2019

% of Net

Revenues

2018

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$ 1,429,456

100.0 %

$ 1,442,976

100.0 %

$ 3,825,907

100.0 %

$ 3,803,205

100.0 % Cost of goods sold

739,558

51.7 %

777,769

53.9 %

2,036,901

53.2 %

2,087,961

54.9 % Gross profit

689,898

48.3 %

665,207

46.1 %

1,789,006

46.8 %

1,715,244

45.1 % Selling, general and administrative

expenses

550,978

38.5 %

527,640

36.6 %

1,626,309

42.5 %

1,594,893

41.9 % Restructuring and impairment charges

—

— %

18,601

1.3 %

—

— %

134,920

3.5 % Income (loss) from operations

138,920

9.7 %

118,966

8.2 %

162,697

4.3 %

(14,569)

(0.4) % Interest expense, net

(5,655)

(0.4) %

(9,151)

(0.6) %

(15,881)

(0.4) %

(26,266)

(0.7) % Other expense, net

(429)

— %

(4,294)

(0.3) %

(2,224)

(0.1) %

(9,475)

(0.2) % Income (loss) before income taxes

132,836

9.3 %

105,521

7.3 %

144,592

3.8 %

(50,310)

(1.3) % Income tax expense

29,344

2.1 %

30,874

2.1 %

31,735

0.8 %

691

— % Income (loss) from equity method

investment

(1,177)

(0.1) %

619

— %

(5,414)

(0.1) %

481

— % Net income (loss)

$ 102,315

7.2 %

$ 75,266

5.2 %

$ 107,443

2.8 %

$ (50,520)

(1.3) %

































Basic net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock

$ 0.23





$ 0.17





$ 0.24





$ (0.11)



Diluted net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock

$ 0.23





$ 0.17





$ 0.24





$ (0.11)



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic

451,385





447,070





450,739





444,931



Diluted

454,695





451,035





454,047





444,931





Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Apparel

$ 985,623

$ 978,457

0.7 %

$ 2,499,989

$ 2,495,723

0.2 % Footwear

250,596

284,856

(12.0) %

827,223

828,001

(0.1) % Accessories

118,164

116,186

1.7 %

306,406

314,250

(2.5) % Total net sales

1,354,383

1,379,499

(1.8) %

3,633,618

3,637,974

(0.1) % Licensing revenues

29,602

31,363

(5.6) %

76,567

78,876

(2.9) % Connected Fitness

39,346

32,160

22.3 %

101,385

90,098

12.5 % Corporate Other

6,125

(46)

13,415.2 %

$ 14,337

$ (3,743)

483.0 % Total net revenues

$ 1,429,456

$ 1,442,976

(0.9) %

$ 3,825,907

$ 3,803,205

0.6 %

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change North America

$ 1,015,920

$ 1,059,535

(4.1) %

$ 2,675,389

$ 2,770,463

(3.4) % EMEA

160,981

147,640

9.0 %

440,405

414,170

6.3 % Asia-Pacific

154,898

149,388

3.7 %

453,296

390,647

16.0 % Latin America

52,186

54,299

(3.9) %

141,095

141,570

(0.3) % Connected Fitness

39,346

32,160

22.3 %

101,385

90,098

12.5 % Corporate Other

6,125

(46)

13,415.2 %

14,337

$ (3,743)

483.0 % Total net revenues

$ 1,429,456

$ 1,442,976

(0.9) %

$ 3,825,907

$ 3,803,205

0.6 %

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019 % of Net

Revenues

(1)

2018 % of Net

Revenues

(1)

2019 % of Net

Revenues

(1)

2018

% of Net

Revenues

(1) North America

$ 237,229 23.4 %

$ 253,706 23.9 %

$ 536,700 20.1 %

$ 534,421

19.3 % EMEA

21,989 13.7 %

16,726 11.3 %

44,700 10.1 %

17,935

4.3 % Asia-Pacific

34,666 22.4 %

36,579 24.5 %

74,116 16.4 %

82,092

21.0 % Latin America

233 0.4 %

(3,772) (6.9) %

(4,017) (2.8) %

(10,339)

(7.3) % Connected Fitness

7,023 17.8 %

2,132 6.6 %

8,103 8.0 %

7,254

8.1 % Corporate Other

(162,220) NM



(186,405) NM



(496,905) NM



(645,932)

NM

Income (loss)

from operations

$ 138,920 9.7 %

$ 118,966 8.2 %

$ 162,697 4.3 %

$ (14,569)

(0.4) %

(1) The operating income (loss) percentage is calculated based on total segment net revenues. Additionally, the operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as it is not a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc. As of September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 416,603

$ 557,403

$ 168,682 Accounts receivable, net

843,495

652,546

867,074 Inventories

906,544

1,019,496

1,173,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

292,447

364,183

378,159 Total current assets

2,459,089

2,593,628

2,587,030 Property and equipment, net

778,894

826,868

821,078 Operating lease right-of-use assets

595,832

—

— Goodwill

541,798

546,494

551,208 Intangible assets, net

37,811

41,793

43,792 Deferred income taxes

90,860

112,420

86,436 Other long term assets

129,481

123,819

137,625 Total assets

$ 4,633,765

$ 4,245,022

$ 4,227,169 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Revolving credit facility, current

$ —

$ —

$ 75,000 Accounts payable

483,627

560,884

499,467 Accrued expenses

309,305

340,415

303,399 Customer refund liabilities

209,785

301,421

303,457 Operating lease liabilities

119,446

—

— Current maturities of long term debt

—

25,000

25,000 Other current liabilities

77,498

88,257

93,416 Total current liabilities

1,199,661

1,315,977

1,299,739 Long term debt, net of current maturities

591,995

703,834

703,455 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

588,490

—

— Other long term liabilities

99,953

208,340

218,054 Total liabilities

2,480,099

2,228,151

2,221,248 Total stockholders' equity

2,153,666

2,016,871

2,005,921 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,633,765

$ 4,245,022

$ 4,227,169

Under Armour, Inc. For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 107,443

$ (50,520) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 140,443

135,029 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate gain 12,885

9,350 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,884

3,378 Impairment charges —

9,930 Amortization of bond premium 190

190 Stock-based compensation 38,048

32,445 Excess tax benefit (loss) from stock-based compensation arrangements —

(3) Deferred income taxes 23,827

(9,965) Changes in reserves and allowances (22,778)

(239,073) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (187,585)

(23,846) Inventories 123,364

(30,390) Prepaid expenses and other assets 73,753

(97,519) Other non-current assets 5,939

(1,596) Accounts payable (67,336)

(37,353) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (52,466)

113,297 Customer refund liabilities (88,710)

304,685 Income taxes payable and receivable (7,433)

778 Net cash provided by operating activities 102,468

118,817 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (105,767)

(121,439) Sale of property and equipment —

11,285 Purchase of equity method investment —

(39,208) Purchases of other assets (1,273)

(4,861) Net cash used in investing activities (107,040)

(154,223) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long term debt and revolving credit facility 25,000

465,000 Payments on long term debt and revolving credit facility (162,817)

(580,000) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (4,088)

(2,743) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 5,797

10,739 Payments of debt financing costs (2,661)

(11) Other financing fees 77

306 Net cash used in financing activities (138,692)

(106,709) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,809

520 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (138,455)

(141,595) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 566,060

318,135 End of period $ 427,605

$ 176,540

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with

GAAP to currency neutral net revenue which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial

Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

CURRENCY NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP

(0.9) % 0.6 % Foreign exchange impact

0.8 % 1.3 % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

(0.1) % 1.9 %







North America





Net revenue decline - GAAP

(4.1) % (3.4) % Foreign exchange impact

— % 0.2 % Currency neutral net revenue decline - Non-GAAP

(4.1) % (3.2) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP

9.0 % 6.3 % Foreign exchange impact

4.1 % 4.6 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

13.1 % 10.9 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP

3.7 % 16.0 % Foreign exchange impact

2.7 % 4.7 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

6.4 % 20.7 %







Latin America





Net revenue decline - GAAP

(3.9) % (0.3) % Foreign exchange impact

2.6 % 3.3 % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP

(1.3) % 3.0 %







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP

4.8 % 9.3 % Foreign exchange impact

3.2 % 4.5 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

8.0 % 13.8 %

Under Armour, Inc. As of September 30, 2019 and 2018

BRAND HOUSE AND FACTORY HOUSE DOOR COUNT





September 30,



2019

2018 Factory House

167

162 Brand House

18

15 North America total doors

185

177









Factory House

96

68 Brand House

89

65 International total doors

185

133









Factory House

263

230 Brand House

107

80 Total doors

370

310

