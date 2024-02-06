UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES DARKSKY CERTIFICATION OF ALL FIVE OF ITS "GRAND CIRCLE" OUTDOOR RESORTS ACROSS UTAH AND ARIZONA

News provided by

Under Canvas

06 Feb, 2024, 11:09 ET

Supported by DarkSky credentials, proprietary stargazing tents, and celestial-themed programming, outdoor hospitality leader launches "We Own The Night" campaign

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Under Canvas, the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced that all five of its Grand Circle camps across Utah and Arizona—Under Canvas Zion, Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, Lake Powell - Grand Staircase and Moab—have been recognized as the world's first official DarkSky-certified resorts, creating the preeminent road trip itinerary for astrotourism. Additionally, Under Canvas announced a new "We Own the Night'' campaign, which will invite guests to experience the beauty and wonder of the night sky like never before.

Continue Reading
Under Canvas Moab, Credit: Bailey Made
Under Canvas Moab, Credit: Bailey Made

In August 2023, Under Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase became the first-ever DarkSky-certified lodging property in the world; now, the brand can proudly say all five of its desert southwest camps are officially DarkSky-certified. The accreditation by DarkSky International highlights Under Canvas' significant impact on shaping the future of outdoor hospitality and astrotourism; commitment to honoring and protecting the night sky; and dedication to providing guests with an unparalleled nighttime experience.

As part of the new "We Own the Night" campaign, Under Canvas guests can enjoy complimentary, onsite programming such as astronomy talks, full-moon hikes, nightly s'mores and starbathing meditations. Guests can also search the skies for shooting stars and distant galaxies through onsite telescopes; savor celestial-themed food and beverages such as Moon & Stars Cheesecake Bites, Galaxy Lemonade, and Meteor Mimosas; and enjoy jaw-droppingly beautiful views of the night sky from their private deck or from the comfort of their bed inside the brand's signature Stargazer Tents.

For the ultimate star-studded road trip, Under Canvas is offering a 25% discount when guests stay at two or more camps. More information about the certification, as well as the celestial events and star parties at each camp, is available at weownthenight.com.

The leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, Under Canvas features 11 exceptional destinations near iconic national parks and monuments throughout the U.S. Visit www.undercanvas.com for more information.

SOURCE Under Canvas

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.