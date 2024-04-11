UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES FIRST CALIFORNIA CAMP, NEAR YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Set to debut in spring 2025, the brand's highly anticipated California camp is now accepting reservations

DENVER, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced Under Canvas Yosemite – the company's first-ever California camp – will open on May 22, 2025. The 80-acre camp is set in a serene, mountainside forest surrounded by mature, Yosemite-native trees, just 10 minutes from the west entrance of Yosemite National Park. Additionally, a YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) stop is directly across from the camp's entrance, offering car-free access into the national park.

Under Canvas

"Under Canvas' expansion into California has been our goal since the brand's inception in 2012," said Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas. "We look forward to bringing the Under Canvas experience to Yosemite, home to many outdoor enthusiasts and a sought-after destination for adventure travelers around the globe. Our spectacularly beautiful property will offer exceptional access to one of the most iconic national parks in the country, inviting guests to discover the beauty of the park and immersion in nature in an entirely new way."

Each of the safari-inspired tents will be furnished with plush king-size beds, luxe linens, a private deck, an ensuite bathroom and more. The camp's lobby tent will feature communal lounge spaces, dining areas and open game areas, all just steps away from an expansive, onsite yoga deck. The dining program will showcase al fresco and indoor dining, serving freshly made, seasonal dishes and a selection of curated California wines and craft beers. Under Canvas Yosemite will also offer complimentary onsite programming for guests, including acoustic live music, daily yoga, kids' activities, nightly s'mores and more, and Under Canvas' Adventure Concierge can assist guests in booking in-park and local experiences including rafting, rock climbing, fly fishing, stargazing, photography classes and more.

A cornerstone of the Under Canvas experience is the brand's Mindful Approach ethos. Under Canvas camps are designed to minimize disturbance, maximize open spaces, and flow with the natural topography of the land. The brand's commitment to minimizing light pollution and protecting the night sky are setting the standard in the industry, as Under Canvas offers the first-ever DarkSky-certified lodging properties in the world.

Reservations at Under Canvas Yosemite for stays May 22-October 27, 2025 are available now at www.undercanvas.com. Starting rates: $319.

