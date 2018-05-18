Under New Ownership, The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar Celebrates Grand Reopening

PRINCETON, N.J., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peacock Inn, an iconic Princeton landmark, is now under new ownership and proudly fanning its feathers. The only boutique hotel and fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Princeton was purchased by the Genesis Hospitality Group. The Peacock Inn joins the historic Washington Crossing Inn, located in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, as a Genesis Hospitality member.

The Peacock Inn Hotel is a renovated 18th century colonial mansion with a storied history as a gathering place for great minds, including Albert Einstein and F. Scott Fitzgerald. There are 16 individually-designed and lavishly-appointed guest rooms, each with its own personality. Awarded Four Diamonds by AAA in 2017, The Peacock Inn Hotel is a member of Choice Hotels Ascend Collection, a group of upscale, independent hotels providing experiential, individualized travel with a sense of local flavor.

Many Princetonians were saddened when The Peacock Inn Restaurant closed on January 1, 2018. Exciting news: It's back. The popular fine dining restaurant that earned a Zagat rating of 26 for food, ambiance and service, and a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence three years in a row will reopen for dinner on Friday May 25, 2018.

The new menus feature what Executive Chef Mark Valenza calls, "American mosaic cooking", with fresh, seasonal ingredients including locally-farmed produce and aquaculture. Beyond dinner service, The Peacock Inn Restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and Sunday brunch beginning Sunday May 26, 2018. At The Peacock Inn Bar and Lounge, there is an extensive, well-curated wine list and a sparkling champagne bar. Finally, tea time is coming to Princeton—dedicated Afternoon Tea seatings begin in the fall.

The peacock is a symbol of renewal, known for re-growing his feathers bigger and more beautiful than before. "We are excited to unveil the next chapter in the long, rich history of The Peacock Inn," says Dr. Eli Mordechai, CEO of Genesis Hospitality.

About The Peacock Inn

The Peacock Inn, which has been in operation since 1911, blends a rich history with traditional and modern style to create a sophisticated, intimate atmosphere. Dedicated to the highest standards of gracious hospitality and culinary excellence, The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar features American Mosaic dining at its finest. The Peacock Inn is located at 20 Bayard Lane in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality provides a comprehensive approach to integrated management, administrative and operational support services in the hospitality and restaurant industry. They deliver integrated solutions through partnerships with member properties to provide a superior dining and service experience.

