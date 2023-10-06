Underdog Brings Responsible Gaming Leader Adam Warrington Aboard as a Consultant

News provided by

Underdog Sports

06 Oct, 2023, 09:59 ET

Industry veteran will advise on Underdog's responsible gaming efforts to drive innovation and best-in-class player protection

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underdog Fantasy, the fast-growing sports gaming platform, announced Adam Warrington has joined the company as a consultant to help further enhance Underdog's innovative responsible gaming program aimed at providing users with the safest gaming platform on the market.

Warrington brings deep experience in corporate responsibility and has led numerous social impact and responsible gaming initiatives over his career. Warrington most recently was the Vice President of Responsible Gaming at FanDuel, where he oversaw the company's responsible gaming platform. Previously, Warrington was the Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Anheuser-Busch, where he led the team responsible for local and national social impact initiatives, including the company's long-standing emergency drinking water program, as well as the "Drink Wiser" responsible drinking campaign through the Budweiser brand. Warrington also spent four years on the board of directors for Keep America Beautiful, the nation's leading community improvement non-profit organization.

"At Underdog, making sure our players enjoy our games responsibly is paramount," said Jeremy Levine, Founder and Co-CEO of Underdog. "That's why we're thrilled to work with Adam, whose expertise, experience and standing will be invaluable to our efforts to continue to innvovate and lead the industry by example when it comes to responsible gaming."

In his advisory role, Warrington will support Underdog's ongoing innovation and continual enhancements in its best-in-class responsible gaming program as the company works to ensure that any fantasy sports or sports betting offerings in North America put player protection first and empower and educate users to play responsibly. Warrington will help guide strategic planning and execution around ongoing and emerging initiatives to mitigate problem gaming and will help the company communicate its responsible gaming efforts and achievements externally.

"I'm incredibly excited to partner with Underdog to identify and execute opportunities to drive innovation and measurable outcomes in responsible gaming," said Warrington. "Daily fantasy and online sports gaming are a fast-moving and dynamic space. It's critical the pace of innovation and advancement in responsible gaming keep up. I truly admire Underdog's commitment to this important topic, and I'm pleased to be working with the team to further their mission."

About Underdog Fantasy

Underdog, the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company ever, was founded in 2020 to build games for American sports fans to increase their enjoyment with sports. Led by a team of industry veterans, Underdog delivers an industry-leading platform that gives sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable contests and games. With a unique blend of innovative fantasy sports games, Underdog is able to appeal to the most experienced as well as casual sports fans. Underdog provides a wide array of content from former professional athletes and thought leaders, to provide expertise and a fun user experience for all fans. For more information, please visit https://underdogfantasy.com/

SOURCE Underdog Sports

Also from this source

UNDERDOG LAUNCHES 'SUNDAY SWEEPSTAKES' TO CELEBRATE 1 MILLION PAID CUSTOMERS BY GIVING AWAY $2 MILLION TO USERS THIS NFL SEASON

UNDERDOG LAUNCHES 'SUNDAY SWEEPSTAKES' TO CELEBRATE 1 MILLION PAID CUSTOMERS BY GIVING AWAY $2 MILLION TO USERS THIS NFL SEASON

Underdog Sports, the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company ever, announced today that in honor of hitting one million paid users on the...
Cameron MacMillan Joins Underdog Sports as Vice President of VIP

Cameron MacMillan Joins Underdog Sports as Vice President of VIP

Cameron MacMillan, fantasy sports pioneer, has joined Underdog Sports as the Vice President of VIP, overseeing the Top Dogs Program. Cameron brings a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.