Underfloor Heating Market worth $7.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Underfloor Heating Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Product Type and Component (Hydronic, Electric), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), Application (Residential, Commercial), Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. Strong government support and incentives for the development and adoption of energy-efficient heating solutions is one of the major factors fueling the growth of this market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167464533

Hardware offerings accounted for larger share of underfloor heating market in 2021.

Hardware offerings accounted for a larger share of the underfloor heating market in 2021. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for hardware such as heating pipes and cables, distribution units, and manifolds for use in hydronic and electric underfloor heating systems.

Market for electric underfloor heating expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The market for electric underfloor heating systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Electric underfloor heating systems are less costly and are easier to retrofit because these systems comprise several subsystems that do not require an insulating screed. Electric systems can also easily be fitted into a single room, particularly where wireless controllers are used to avoid digging walls. Furthermore, electric underfloor heating systems exert less load on floors; therefore, they can be easily fitted in rooms and flats on a higher level.

Market for new installations of underfloor heating systems expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

New installations would dominate the underfloor heating market during the forecast period mainly because of favorable government regulations and tax credit facilities on the installation of energy-efficient systems and a high focus on energy saving and minimizing energy bills. Underfloor heating systems also reduce installation cost in new builds where developers use on-site laborers to install basic systems and use specialist contractors to commission and connect electric systems and boilers.

Residential application accounted for largest share of underfloor heating market in 2021

The residential application held the largest share of the underfloor heating market in 2021 due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of underfloor heating systems in residential properties. The high growth rate of the underfloor heating market for the residential application is mainly due to the growing refurbishment activities in many developed nations. Underfloor heating is considered to be ideal for new builds and also becoming more popular for renovations because of new product innovations in this area.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Underfloor Heating Market

182 – Tables

57 – Figures

214 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=167464533

Europe is expected to dominate underfloor heating market during forecast period

The European market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing trends of zero-carbon emissions and tax-credit benefits policies adopted by various governments in European countries. Also, many players are offering portable electric underfloor heating systems in Europe, which would further increase the adoption of underfloor heating systems.

A few of the key players in the underfloor heating market are Uponor (Finland), Resideo Technologies Inc. (US), nVent Electric (UK), Warmup (UK), Rehau (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Siemens (Germany).

Related Reports:

HVAC System Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Cooling Equipment, Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Implementation Type, Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026

HVAC Controls Market with COVID-19 Impact by System (Temperature, Integrated Controls), Component (Sensors, and Controllers & Controlled Devices), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/underfloor-heating-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/weather-forecasting-services-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-guided-munition-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/underfloor-heating.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets