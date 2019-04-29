Underground Donut Tour Launches in Seattle

SEATTLE, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut, Chicago's Original Donut Tour, is expanding beyond the Windy City to the Emerald City – Seattle, WA. The Underground Donut Tour was founded nearly 4 years ago in Chicago and is one of the most popular food tours there. In Chicago alone, they have hosted thousands of guests from around the globe and showcased the best donuts Chicago has to offer. The Underground Donut Tour has recently expanded to Philadelphia, New York City, Portland and now Seattle!

One of the donuts on the tour Top Pot Doughnuts!

"Seattle is famous for their coffee and their seafood, but what they should be famous for are their donuts! We're so excited to be able to share Seattle's donuts with the world," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Seattle – we share the history of each location, local sights and history along the route including the Seattle Monorail, Belltown, The Space Needle, and the place everyone wants to see – Pike Place Market. "We're thrilled to have Pike Place Market as part of the tour. It's such an icon of Seattle and they do so much for the community. Part of every ticket sold on the Underground Donut Tour goes to support the community efforts at Pike Place Market," Woelker added. Some of the locations on the tour include Top Pot Doughnuts and Dahlia Bakery with two other locations you'll have to come on the tour to discover.

"The Donut Tour is a fun and quirky way to learn more about Seattle while enjoying our best and most delicious donuts," said Amanda Agrellas, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Seattle.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, May 3rd. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-11 with more days coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under. Donuts are included in the ticket price so come hungry! Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

