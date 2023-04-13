Underpads Global Market Report 2023: Shift Toward Reusable Incontinence Products to Reshape Sector

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underpads Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global underpads market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during 2022 to 2028.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing Older Population



Aged people experience incontinence regularly is becoming very common. Hence, it is one of the major factors driving the growth of the underpads market in the growing elderly population. Further, according to the WHO, the world geriatric population of 60 and above is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050. The rising older age population across the globe is significantly raising old age diseases such as cataracts, hearing loss and refractive errors, back & neck pain and, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, osteoarthritis, depression, and dementia. A few conditions, such as paralysis, common among older people, lead to more bedridden patients. Hence, an increasing number of aging people is significantly increasing the demand for incontinence products, supporting market demand.



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Bladder Related Diseases



The rising chronic diseases such as bladder cancer, kidney diseases, diabetes, and urological diseases are boosting the demand for underpads. Further, stress urinary incontinence, the involuntary leakage of urine that occurs with increases in intraabdominal pressure due to the urethral sphincter or pelvic floor weakness, is also rising among individuals. Around 24% to 45% of women over 30 faces this problem. Hence, the expanding aging population and rising health concerns increase the demand for underpads.



Women Health Awareness



The feminine hygiene industry has expanded into wellness categories beyond menstrual care, and new companies have emerged as women's healthcare providers offering physical and mental health. The rise in awareness about women's health and hygiene has made people more conscious while purchasing products. The increasing government initiatives to promote awareness regarding female stress urinary incontinence are predicted to boost underpads market growth during the forecast period.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The disposable underpads product type dominated the global underpads market in 2022, owing to their increasing consumption among several end-users. This growth is due to the increasing elderly patient population. Moreover, these underpads are for single-time use, which is more hygienic than reusable underpads. These disposable underpads are also used in surgical processes as a barrier to microorganisms and to prevent infection. The increasing awareness about hygiene after COVID is the major reason to boost disposable underpads market demand. However, these pads take more than five years to get disposed of, significantly increasing the usage of reusable underpads among the end-users.



Segmentation by Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

INSIGHTS BY CARE PROVIDERS



Hospitals are the major contributor to the global underpads market share in the care providers segment. The segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to urinary incontinence most commonly affecting women, and the prevalence is high among hospitalized older adults. Thus, the hospital segment has the maximum adoption of underpads as a large patient pool suffering from chronic conditions or pregnancy is associated with urinary incontinence. The increasing patient population prefers hospitals for the primary treatment of urinary inconsistence.



Segmentation by Care Providers

Hospitals

Home Care Settings & Individuals

Others Care Centers

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The geriatric age group segment dominated the global underpads market, accounting for a share of nearly 42% in 2022. Urinary and fecal incontinence is common in the geriatric population, yet many patients and healthcare practitioners inappropriately consider incontinence a normal part of aging. Most countries are experiencing a demographic shift towards older populations. Further, the growing demand for incontinence products in the geriatric patient group will likely positively impact the industry's growth. Many government surveys in the US indicate that elderly patients prefer to undergo treatment at home rather than in healthcare settings. Owing to this, many vendors actively develop and commercialize incontinence products to increase awareness among elderly patients' access to quality care.



Segmentation by Age Group

Geriatric

Pediatric

Adults

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Underpads are sold across offline and online distribution channels, comprised of manufacturers, dealers, distributors, specialty stores, and from sites such as amazon & eBay, etc. In 2022, the offline distribution channel dominated the global underpads market. Factors such as the larger reach in the areas that lack connectivity and consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of the products are driving the growth of the offline segment.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



Europe dominated most of the global underpads market share in 2022, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period without significant fluctuations. It is witnessing significant new product approvals from key industry players. UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are the leading countries contributing to the market's growth. In 2022, North America will be the second largest global underpads market, accounting for 30.12% of the share. An aging population and the rising prevalence of incontinence issues drive the increasing demand for underpads. The region is also witnessing steady growth due to the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of various diseases. The U.S. is among the largest revenue generators in the region. Medial technologies, innovations, and the growing older population are significant growth drivers in the market.



Segmentation by Geography

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

North America

US

Canada

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Company Profiles

Medline Industries Inc

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc

Cardinal Health

Other Prominent Vendors

Mega Careline

Dynarex Corporation

EHOB

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Encompass

First Quality Products

Coloplast

Cure Medical

Romsons

Ontex

Jinjiang Rongxin Lady&Baby's Products

MedPride

HMH Corporation

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the underpads market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global underpads market?

3. Who are the key players in the global underpads market?

4. What are the significant trends in the underpads industry?

5. Which region dominates the global underpads market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Bladder Conditions

9.2 Development of Pvc Incontinence Underpads

9.3 Surge in Product Development Initiatives



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rapid Expansion of Elderly Population

10.2 Focus on Female Health Awareness

10.3 Shift Toward Reusable Incontinence Products



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Availability of Alternative Incontinence Management Products

11.2 Adverse Effects of Incontinence Products



12 Market Landscape



13 Product Type



14 Care Provider



15 Age Group



16 Distribution Channel



17 Geography



18 Europe



19 North America

20 Apac



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

