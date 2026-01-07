Understand China in the new era: What Chinese modernization means for the world

News provided by

China Daily

Jan 07, 2026, 09:30 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

To understand China, it is essential to understand Chinese modernization — what it entails, why it matters, and what it means for global development. Through Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, leaders and scholars from across the world have found the ways to understand China in the new era, and how China's wisdom in governance helps address shared challenges and shape a more stable, progressive future.

Continue Reading
Understand China in the new era
Understand China in the new era

SOURCE China Daily

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Understand China in the new era: What Chinese modernization means for the world

Understand China in the new era: What Chinese modernization means for the world

A news report from China Daily: To understand China, it is essential to understand Chinese modernization — what it entails, why it matters, and what...

Documentary for UN anniversary chronicles China's efforts

A three-episode documentary series produced by the China Daily Opinion Channel in 2025, including "The blue helmet promise", "The answers to climate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics