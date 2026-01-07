BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

To understand China, it is essential to understand Chinese modernization — what it entails, why it matters, and what it means for global development. Through Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, leaders and scholars from across the world have found the ways to understand China in the new era, and how China's wisdom in governance helps address shared challenges and shape a more stable, progressive future.

Understand China in the new era Speed Speed

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDUHCn7wUgQ