Understanding Multiple Sclerosis: A New Video Series from the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) in partnership with @Point of Care, is proud to announce a new video series titled, "Understanding Multiple Sclerosis."

This 12-part video series, featuring expert neurologist Dr. Michelle Fabian, provides an overview of the MS process, possible causes, symptoms, treatments, wellness strategies, and more. Each video offers valuable insights and up-to-date information in a relaxed, conversational style that is easy to understand and follow.

MSAA recognizes that educating oneself, as well as friends and family about multiple sclerosis can be a challenge. While it may be overwhelming to learn about the condition, MSAA's new video series can serve as a tool for individuals with MS to easily explain the complexities surrounding the condition to others who are interested in learning more. For example, in an excerpt from the video series, Dr. Fabian explains that there could be many factors involved in determining the possible causes for MS. "For so many years, people have looked for that one cause of MS, but we haven't ever found that there's one cause," said Dr. Fabian. "We really believe that there's probably a combination of factors that increases somebody's risk to get MS."

In addition to explaining the possible causes of the condition, the video series also includes information on MS diagnosis, types of MS, relapse management, the importance of treatment, and more.

To view the Understanding Multiple Sclerosis video series, please visit https://mymsaa.org/understandingms . To learn more about the video series, please contact Kaitlyn Gallagher, Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator at (800) 532-7667, ext. 122 or via email at kgallagher@mymsaa.org .

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring award-winning educational videos and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment distribution; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; educational programs held across the country; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About @Point of Care

Founded in 2012, @Point of Care is dedicated to creating innovative digital tools that not only better connect patients, caregivers and clinicians, but provide a means to analyze and share data to encourage shared decision-making that can improve health outcomes. Currently used by more than 308,000 clinicians, the @Point of Care platform provides a streamlined, mobile tool for clinicians to obtain content when it is needed, enabling better decisions, better outcomes and potentially better care. With the addition of consumer-facing apps focused on different medical conditions, clinicians can now assess patient-reported symptom data when determining treatment options for their patients. For more information on @Point of Care, please visit http://atpointofcare.com .

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

