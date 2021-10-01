Understanding the Risks of Work-Related COPD

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Long-term exposure to pollutants like dusts, fumes, smoke and other chemical gases can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a serious lung disease that makes it hard to breathe. Almost 15% of the time, COPD comes from exposure to certain air pollutants at work, particularly in higher-risk jobs like mining, manufacturing, housekeeping, farm work and vehicle repair. Learn more about the risks and potential solutions by visiting nhlbi.nih.gov/breathebetter.