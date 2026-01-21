BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

Since ancient times, human civilization has thrived alongside water, which nourishes life but also presents ongoing challenges. At Tsinghua University, teams of scientists are embarking on a groundbreaking exploration of water dynamics, aiming to unlock water's secrets and promote sustainable coexistence between humanity and nature.

One of the researches focuses on surface water bodies such as lakes and reservoirs, essential for both economic activities and ecosystem stability. Utilizing advanced satellite remote sensing technology, the team has developed an AI model called U-Net to generate high-resolution data. This comprehensive dataset captures the dynamics of 1.4 million lakes worldwide, providing critical information for managing and protecting water resources.

Tsinghua researchers are also studying the seismic resistance of dams using shaking tables to ensure safety. They've advanced new concrete dam technology that is quicker, safer, and cost-effective, successfully building over 200 dams in China.

Another team in Tsinghua also focuses on flood management through innovative forecasting methods using drones and real-time data. Their Panta Rhei initiative examines the human-water relationship, promoting resilience in water systems and providing valuable resources for researchers and policymakers.

Tsinghua University's multifaceted research offers vital insights into the human-water relationship, promoting resilience and sustainability in water management. Their pioneering work not only addresses immediate environmental challenges but also lays the groundwork for a harmonious future between humanity and nature.

Understanding Water: A Tsinghua Exploration

