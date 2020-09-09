Understood Launches Take N.O.T.E., A Free Digital Tool That Helps Families Identify Early Signs Of Learning Disabilities And ADHD

Take N.O.T.E. guides families with the following steps:

− Notice if anything is out of the ordinary

− Observe behaviors to determine patterns

− Talk to a teacher, social worker, or caregiver to validate

− Engage with trusted resources, like pediatricians

Comprehensive Survey Reveals Parents Now Noticing Changes in Children's Behavior

With many families spending more time together during the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and caregivers may notice things about their children's behavior that they don't fully understand.

A new Understood/YouGov survey of more than 2,000 parents of 5- to 17-year-olds found that 69% have become more aware of the challenges their child faces in school than before the pandemic, and more than a third (37%) report noticing changes in their child's behavior. Yet among the parents who noticed changes in their child's behavior, fewer than 1 in 3 (28%) sought guidance or support from a health care provider.

Learning and thinking differences are variations in how the brain processes information and can affect reading, writing, math, focus, and following directions. Common examples include dyslexia and ADHD. Signs of learning and thinking differences are often overlooked or misinterpreted by families. Lack of awareness, misinformation, stigma, and other barriers such as cost can stand in the way of children getting the support they need. The survey also found that 57% of parents of children diagnosed with a learning and thinking difference report that it took a long time for their child to be diagnosed. And among these same parents, 62% wish they'd had a tool or resource to help them track changes in their child's behavior before the diagnosis.

"The signs of learning and thinking differences aren't always clear, and not knowing what they mean or how to help can feel stressful and overwhelming," said Fred Poses, president and CEO of Understood. "With children returning to an uncertain school environment, families need a tool to help notice whether their children are struggling. By providing free, easy-to-use resources, our goal with Take N.O.T.E. is to help caregivers take control, spot the signs, and engage with trusted experts to get the guidance they need."

"With the increased use of virtual learning this year in many school districts, pediatricians may see more questions from parents because children and teens are not physically in school. For parents who are concerned their child may be struggling, the Take N.O.T.E. campaign offers a helpful guide to getting help," said AAP President Sally Goza, MD, FAAP. "We want parents to know that pediatricians are ready to help, and can be a resource when a child is not making expected progress in school."

Families can go to u.org/takenote to get curated content around developmental milestones, learning and thinking differences, common signs, and what to look for while observing their child.

Survey Methodology

YouGov, on behalf of Understood, conducted an online survey among parents of children ages 5–17 (referred to throughout as "parents") in the U.S.A total of 2,049 parents were surveyed. For the purposes of this survey, parents of "typical" children are defined as those whose children have not exhibited signs of learning differences or have not been diagnosed with a learning difference. This is in contrast to parents of children who are symptomatic or have been diagnosed with a learning disability or ADHD. The survey was conducted between July 22 and August 3, 2020.

