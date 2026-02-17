Understood.org and the Davos Neurodiversity Summit Team Up for Special Season of Minds at Work Podcast

The new season explores the intersection of neurodiversity, business and culture through candid conversations with global neurodivergent leaders and allies

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org , a leading nonprofit supporting the 70 million people in the U.S. with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia, today launched a special season of its Minds at Work podcast in collaboration with the Davos Neurodiversity Summit (DNS) .

Hosted by DNS founder and cognitive scientist Dr. Maureen Dunne , the new season explores key themes emerging from this year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and what they mean for the future of leadership, business and neuroinclusion.

Minds at Work is a podcast for leaders who embrace neurodiversity in business and beyond. It features conversations with changemakers across tech, design, marketing, and work culture — all of whom see neurodiversity as a powerful tool to spark connection, shift systems and shape a more inclusive future for all.

Created by Dr. Dunne, the DNS is a coalition of neurodivergent leaders and allies that convenes annually during the World Economic Forum to amplify the voices of the neurodiversity community, representing nearly 1 in 5 people worldwide. Through discussions and commentary, the DNS works to ensure that global economic, social and technological strategies reflect the strengths and needs of a neurodiverse world.

"The World Economic Forum is the forum to collaborate and influence the global agenda for the year ahead. Neurodiversity is part of that conversation, thanks in large part to Dr. Dunne and the Davos Neurodiversity Summit," said Nathan Friedman, co-president and chief marketing officer of Understood.org and host of Minds at Work. "Understood and DNS share a mission to advance opportunity and inclusion for all minds. I'm proud to pass the mic to Dr. Dunne for this special season of Minds at Work, bringing critical conversations on neurodiversity to business, political and cultural leaders around the world."

The season launches as Dunne travels to Davos to host the 2026 summit, sitting down with neurodivergent leaders and allies from across the globe to discuss the intersection of neurodiversity with critical topics including AI, workplace support and the future of education. Featured guests include Martin McKay, founder and executive chairman of Everway; Eve De Rosa, cognitive neuroscientist and dean of faculty at Cornell University; Natalia Lyckowski, global neurodiversity advancement leader at IBM; and Tristan Lavender, founder of a global neurodiversity employee resource group.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Understood.org on a special season of the Minds at Work podcast, as they've long been a trusted voice in helping the world better understand, value and support people who learn and think differently," said Dr. Dunne. "This collaboration reflects the same spirit that drives DNS — bringing together lived experience, thoughtful leadership, and human-centered design to show how neurodiversity isn't just something to accommodate, but a powerful force for connection, innovation and systems change. Through these conversations, we're excited to help amplify leaders who are reshaping work and society by making room for all kinds of minds to thrive."

The first two episodes of Minds at Work: Conversations from Davos are available now, with new episodes published weekly. The show is available on all major podcast platforms. Visit Minds at Work to listen and learn more.

About the Davos Neurodiversity Summit

Across generations, neurotypes, sectors and lived experiences, leaders from around the world come together each year at the Davos Neurodiversity Summit to explore how empathetic dialogue and human-centered design can reshape our workplaces, education systems and institutions to better leverage the full range of human neurological diversity and allow all kinds of minds to have a seat at the table as humanity wrestles with the world's most pressing problems. DNS is more than just a series of events — it is a leadership circle and a supportive community that models authentic inclusion in practice. DNS 2026 focused on "Intergenerational Dialogues in the Intelligent Age" and was livestreamed to a global audience spanning 42 countries across six continents. For more information, visit www.DavosNeurodiversitySummit.com .

About Understood.org

Understood is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate, or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

