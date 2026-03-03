Understood.org Launches "Everyone Gets a Juice Box," a Podcast for Parents of Neurodivergent Kids

New, ad-free video podcast offers a space for parents to connect about the challenges, triumphs and questions that come with raising kids who learn and think differently

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org , a leading nonprofit organization supporting the 70 million people in the U.S. who have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia, today announced the launch of a new podcast for parents of neurodivergent children. " Everyone Gets a Juice Box " is hosted by award-winning journalist and radio host Jessica Shaw. Through candid conversations with parents who've been there, the series explores the realities of raising kids who learn and think differently.

Understood.org today announced the launch of a new podcast for parents of neurodivergent children. Post this Understood.org launches "Everyone Gets a Juice Box," a new video podcast for parents of neurodivergent kids, hosted by award-winning journalist Jessica Shaw. Speed Speed

Parenting a neurodivergent child comes with unique challenges that can leave families feeling isolated. Four in five parents of kids with learning and thinking differences worry that their child's challenges will affect their future success . Studies also show that raising a child who learns and thinks differently is associated with greater levels of parental guilt and depression compared with raising a neurotypical child. "Everyone Gets a Juice Box" offers space for these parents to find community and support.

"I know from experience how lonely this journey can feel. The overwhelm, self-doubt and guilt we experience as parents is so much worse when we hold it in and try to navigate it alone," says Shaw. "'Everyone Gets a Juice Box' is a safe space to say the quiet parts out loud. I hope that my conversations with parents, many of whom are educators, coaches and doctors, help people feel less alone and more confident, and meet them where they are, judgment-free."

Throughout the series, Shaw and her guests tackle hard topics like parenting regrets, "mom rage" and burnout. They talk about how to navigate a misdiagnosis and how to advocate for their kids at school. And how to begin sorting things out when your child has more than one diagnosis — like ADHD plus dyslexia, autism or OCD.

"Jessica's experience as a mom and a journalist brings a refreshingly honest perspective that helps parents feel seen and supported," says Laura Key, vice president of content strategy at Understood.org. "Understood found that three in four parents of kids who learn and think differently feel uncertain in their parenting journey. That can lead to a lot of stress and isolation. Our goal is to show them that there's a whole community of parents who've been there. They learned, and they came out stronger — ready to share their knowledge."

" Everyone Gets a Juice Box " is an ad-free video podcast. Listen and subscribe on all major listening platforms. And visit Understood.org for free expert-vetted resources and support for parents of kids who learn and think differently.

About Understood.org

Understood is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

About Jessica Shaw

Jessica Shaw is an award-winning journalist based in Brooklyn, New York, and proud mom of two teens who think differently. Her writing focuses on pop culture commentary and spotlights the experiences of people in film, TV and Broadway. Her writing has been featured in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, People, Entertainment Weekly, Sports Illustrated and more. In addition, she has experience as a radio and podcast host for SiriusXM and Netflix, where she's interviewed actors, celebrities, directors, musicians and writers. Shaw has also moderated high-visibility panels at events like SXSW, Comic-Con and SAG-AFTRA. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in medieval literature from Barnard College.

SOURCE Understood for All, Inc.