Understood.org Named a "Health Hero" by the Global Health Council

GHC is the leading membership organization supporting and connecting advocates, implementers and stakeholders around global health priorities. Through the Health Heroes series, GHC spotlights organizations and approaches that are contributing to improved health and well-being worldwide.

"Understood.org has been on the front lines of closing critical gaps in understanding and support for the neurodivergent community," said Sean Kudzai Shumba, film project director of the Health Heroes series for the Global Health Council. "Health Heroes is reserved for organizations that demonstrate extraordinary commitment and impact, and by combining expertise and lived experience to champion this growing population, Understood is truly advancing the global health agenda."

Providing expert-backed information to support all minds

As part of the Health Heroes series, Understood is featured for its work supporting the neurodivergent community — a group of approximately 2 billion people worldwide. As awareness increases and diagnostic practices improve, this community is growing. More than half (51%) of Gen Z report having any kind of learning or thinking difference — significantly more than other generations.1 Yet health, social and education systems haven't kept pace.

With support lacking, many people with ADHD, dyslexia and other neurodivergent conditions are going online to find answers. But misinformation is rampant. While online conversations around ADHD have exploded, a recent study found that over half of ADHD content on TikTok is false or misleading.2 This can have real consequences; 43% of people regret health decisions they made based on misinformation.3

That's where Understood plays a critical role. As the leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering neurodivergent kids and adults, Understood delivers credible, evidence-based information, practical tools, and trusted guidance that help people better understand themselves and thrive.

"It's an honor to be named a Health Hero by the Global Health Council. This recognition validates our work to ensure that neurodivergent people have the credible information and support they need not just to cope, but to thrive in school, at home, and at work," said Nathan Friedman, co-president and chief marketing officer at Understood.org. "The future is neurodiverse — and when we support neurodivergent people, we create a more inclusive and healthier future for everyone."

The Health Heroes film highlights Understood News — which breaks down timely headlines around education, health care and policy that impact neurodivergent people — along with Understood's free, expert-vetted products like Through My Eyes and ADHD Unstuck. It also explores stigma and how Understood is helping to address the lack of accurate and empathetic portrayals of neurodivergence in media, advertising and entertainment through strategic partnerships like the Unstereotype Alliance, a UN Women convened initiative.

How to watch the film

Visit the Associated Press Health Heroes Hub to watch the film and learn more about Understood's mission and impact.

About Understood.org

Understood is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

1 Understood.org survey: Neurodiversity at work — focus on Gen Z

2 TikTok and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A Cross-Sectional Study of Social Media Content Quality

3 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer - Special Report: Trust and Health

SOURCE Understood for All, Inc.