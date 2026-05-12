Understood.org "Neurodiversity at Work" Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma and Role for AI in the Workplace

Three in Five U.S. Adults (61%) Believe AI Helps Level the Playing Field for People Who Learn and Think Differently

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org, a leading nonprofit supporting the 70 million people in the U.S. who have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia, today released findings from its third annual "Neurodiversity at Work" survey, conducted by The Harris Poll. The results continue to reveal striking gaps in today's workplace. While nearly one in three U.S. adults (31%) identify as neurodivergent, workplaces are struggling to keep pace.

Understood.org's "Neurodiversity at Work" survey explores stigma, accommodations and the growing role of AI at work. Post this View PDF For the third year, Understood.org — in partnership with The Harris Poll — surveyed over 2,000 U.S. adults to better understand neurodivergence in the workplace.

"Our third annual 'Neurodiversity at Work' survey highlights a critical point: AI is a powerful force, giving neurodivergent employees more confidence to apply for roles and disclose their differences. But this positive trend is undermined by persistent stigma, despite strong awareness of neurodiversity," said Nathan Friedman, co-president and chief marketing officer of Understood.org. "With nearly half of Gen Z identifying as neurodivergent, the opportunity is urgent: Organizations must adopt neuroinclusive practices so all employees can truly thrive."

AI is empowering neurodivergent employees

For many neurodivergent workers, tasks like interviewing, administrative work and communication can present added challenges. The survey suggests AI can help shift that dynamic:

Four in five neurodivergent employees (78%) report using AI tools at work, compared with 59% of neurotypical employees.

Over half of neurodivergent employees (56%) — compared to 45% of neurotypical employees — say the availability of AI tools has made them more confident applying for high-level roles they previously avoided due to administrative or organizational requirements.

Nearly three in five neurodivergent employees (57%) say they would be more likely to disclose their neurodivergence if their employer provided specialized AI tools (e.g., "co-pilots," AI assistants) as a standard accommodation.

Awareness is strong, but organizations must combat stigma

Most employed adults believe their manager understands what neurodiversity is (69%) and say their workplace is accessible for neurodivergent employees (73%). Yet, 70% of neurodivergent employees worry that disclosing their neurodivergence could negatively impact them in the workplace (up from 59% in 2024) — reinforcing stigma as a major challenge.

Over four in five adults (85%) say employers need better education on workplace accommodations for neurodivergent employees.

Nearly seven in ten neurotypical adults (67%) — and about eight in ten neurodivergent adults (79%) — say there's stigma around asking for workplace accommodations, similar to the sentiment seen in 2025 (67% of neurotypical adults, 76% of neurodivergent adults).

70% of neurodivergent employees say they have no idea what accommodations they're entitled to (up from 60% in 2024), and 60% don't know who to talk to at work to request workplace accommodations (up from 49% in 2024).

Neurodivergent women face unique barriers

Working neurodivergent women report higher levels of pressure, constraint and challenges accessing support compared to peers:

Three in four neurodivergent women (75%) feel the pressure to "mask" or conform to neurotypical behaviors at work due to stigma (vs. 69% of neurodivergent men).

Compared to neurotypical women, neurodivergent women are significantly more afraid to leave their job due to concerns about finding another that will embrace or support neurodivergent employees (68% vs. 37%).

22% of neurodivergent women who requested accommodations report being denied (vs. 7% of neurotypical women).

Neuroinclusivity is essential for the future of work

As neurodivergence becomes more visible, employers have a growing opportunity — and responsibility — to close gaps in understanding, access and support.

"Employers can meet this new workforce where they are," added Friedman. "The organizations that act now won't just attract top talent, they'll create more resilient and equitable workplaces for everyone."

Understood is helping accelerate that shift through several resources, including:

Minds at Work, a podcast featuring leaders embracing neurodiversity in business

A Neurodiversity Guide to Effective Work, co-authored with Google Workspace

Partnership opportunities to help organizations design neuroinclusive workplace strategies

Visit understood.org/workplace for more work resources.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Understood.org from March 19–23, 2026, among 2,073 U.S. adults ages 18+, of whom 614 identify as being neurodivergent. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Understood.org

Understood is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

SOURCE Understood for All, Inc.