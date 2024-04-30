Understood.org Partners With Brooklyn Museum to Break Barriers and Cultivate Inclusive Environments for Staff and Visitors

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org , the nonprofit dedicated to supporting the 70 million people in the United States with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia , is excited to announce a new partnership with the Brooklyn Museum . This collaboration, with one of the oldest, largest, and most dynamic museums in the United States, aims to make cultural institutions like museums more welcoming and accessible to everyone, regardless of their differences.

People are becoming more aware of diversity all the time. Even so, Understood.org's Neurodiversity and Social Media Study revealed that more than half of Americans (58%) say they don't have a clear understanding of neurodivergence. This makes it more challenging to meet individual needs in places like museums. With over 650,000 people visiting the Brooklyn Museum annually through its free admission policy, it's crucial to develop and design inclusive experiences that will let everyone enjoy their visit.

As part of this collaboration, Brooklyn Museum staff received comprehensive training from Understood.org. This included a wide-ranging toolkit of materials and several workshops held over two months. Topics included:

Understanding neurodivergence and sensory information

Addressing implicit bias and ableist language

Fostering a supportive culture for all

Organizing inclusive events

Through these efforts, the Brooklyn Museum aims to break down barriers and enhance its offerings, with a goal of creating a more inclusive environment for all visitors.

"Understanding neurodiversity and its implications within your teams, potential recruits, and audience holds the power to significantly transform a workplace," said Nathan Friedman, Understood.org's co-president and chief marketing officer. "We're excited to be partnering with the Brooklyn Museum to support staff members in meeting the diverse needs of neurodivergent individuals."

"We recognize the importance of ensuring our spaces and activities are welcoming to all individuals, including those with learning and thinking differences, and are thrilled to join forces with Understood.org to enhance accessibility and inclusivity within our institution," said Keonna Hendrick, Brooklyn Museum's director of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access. "Through our partnership, we're committed to implementing strategies that will set a new standard in nurturing a culture of support and acceptance."

By working together, Understood.org and the Brooklyn Museum are leading the way in making cultural institutions more welcoming and accessible for everyone. For more information about partnering with Understood.org, please visit u.org/partner .

About Understood.org

Understood.org is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills, and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence, and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood.org is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate, or to partner with us, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

About Brooklyn Museum

At the Brooklyn Museum, art is a vital force for personal transformation and social change. For 200 years, the Museum has expanded the definitions of art and what it means to be a museum, by revealing untold stories and uplifting our shared humanity. Among the oldest, largest, and boldest art museums in the United States, the Brooklyn Museum holds an encyclopedic collection of over 500,000 objects representing more than 5,500 years of creativity from cultures around the globe. Highlights range from ancient Egyptian masterpieces and world-class American works to our Center for Feminist Art, the only one of its kind in the country. Housed in a landmark building in the heart of Brooklyn, the Museum is dedicated to its communities — both near and far — and remains an advocate for growth, healing, and social change.

