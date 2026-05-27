Une Femme Wines and Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group Launch National Book Club

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Une Femme Wines, one of the fastest-growing wine brands in the U.S., today launches an exclusive book club in partnership with Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new monthly giveaway partnership celebrates book clubs, great reads, and the rituals that bring women together.

Giveaway series celebrates the time-honored tradition of book clubs and gathering over great reads

The co-branded social series pairs one Une Femme wine with a featured title authored or co-authored by a woman, creating a recurring moment for book lovers nationwide. Launching this month, Une Femme's canned wines will be paired with Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, one of the year's most talked-about novels and a New York Times bestseller. Upcoming featured titles include Land by Maggie O'Farrell, Someone Else's Husband by Kimberly McCreight and Beginning, Middle, End by Valeria Luiselli.

Each giveaway invites readers to follow both brands on social media, like the giveaway post and tag friends from their own book clubs. Winners will receive signed copies of the featured book for their group, a case of Une Femme wine and exclusive author touchpoints ranging from Q&As to Substack content and behind-the-scenes commentary.

"We see people drinking Une Femme at book clubs all over the country, and we're excited to make it official," said Jen Pelka, co-founder and CEO of Une Femme Wines. "Book club is really about connection: getting together with friends over a great read and a few glasses of wine. As a lifelong reader and book club member, this partnership feels incredibly personal. We're thrilled to be partnering with Knopf on some of the year's most anticipated titles and bringing readers together around books written by women."

"We're always looking for meaningful ways to bring stories off the page and into people's lives," said Heather Fain, SVP, Publishing Director, Vintage and Marketing Strategy at Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. "Books and wine are a natural pairing, and this partnership creates new ways for readers to connect with both while building community around reading."

The partnership is designed to tap into the rapidly growing online book club community while creating authentic engagement around reading, entertaining and gathering at home. Monthly giveaways and featured titles will be announced across both brands' social channels.

For more information, visit Une Femme Wines.

About Une Femme Wines

Une Femme Wines is a women-founded canned wine brand co-founded by siblings Jen and Zach Pelka, with a mission to make great wine more inclusive, accessible and celebratory. Through its "Drink Well By Doing Good" initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds to support women and communities worldwide. Une Femme wines are served across airlines, hotels, stadiums, cruise lines and hospitality destinations nationwide. Key partners include Delta Air Lines, Virgin Voyages, Marriott International, Hilton, Loews Hotels, Levy Restaurants and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

About Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group

Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group is a storied leader in literary and commercial publishing and home to acclaimed and bestselling authors including Toni Morrison, Kazuo Ishiguro, Margaret Atwood, John Grisham, Gabrielle Zevin and many others.

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Kaity Cash | 908.892.9039

SOURCE Une Femme Wines