UNESCO Delegation Visits TAL Headquarters and Applauds TAL Intelligent Education Products

The delegation experienced the WISROOM smart classroom solution, AI teacher system for Xueersi online school and other TAL proprietary services, and commended TAL's efforts and devotion towards artificial intelligence, smart education and social welfare.

Giannini said that UNESCO was committed to popularizing high-quality educational resources worldwide. UNESCO will advance the global education ecosystem and help member countries further improve their education quality through cooperation with outstanding global education institutions such as TAL.

In April, UNESCO and TAL signed a three-year strategic cooperation agreement. The two sides will jointly implement the "Artificial Intelligence for Future Education" program to promote the development of education. In the future, TAL will carry out closer and deeper international educational exchanges and cooperation with UNESCO, as well as other educational organizations and representatives from around the world. TAL will also continue to devote significant resources towards artificial intelligence, smart classroom, future learning, and comprehensive competence assessment, in order to promote the fair and high-quality development of global education in a holistic manner.

SOURCE TAL Education Group