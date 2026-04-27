UNESCO Explores the Fusion of Intangible Cultural Heritage and Fashion: A Workshop Sparks a Wave of Creativity

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

On April 24, the Workshop 5 • ICH as Fashion Tech-Enabled Translation and Systems Innovation for ICH concluded successfully in Beijing. Hosted by the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia and co-organized by the International Centre for Creativity and Sustainable Development under the auspices of UNESCO (ICCSD) and Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, the five-day program offered participants from around the world an immersive journey at the intersection of intangible cultural heritage (ICH), fashion, and technology.

The guests and trainees took a group photo at the graduation ceremony

Focusing on the application of artificial intelligence, digital design, and cultural intelligence systems in transforming ICH into innovative fashion, the workshop featured an integrated program of forums, lectures, hands-on sessions, field visits, and group presentations. It aimed to help participants build a sustainable innovation pathway—from cultural heritage to fashion products, and from local craftsmanship to global expression. Thanks to its forward-looking curriculum and strong industry orientation, the workshop attracted more than 50 participants, including ICH practitioners, fashion professionals, and students from multiple countries.

Exploring the Future: Decoding the New Ecosystem of ICH Fashion in the Digital Age

The workshop centered on the technological empowerment of ICH and the business logic of fashion, with a strong emphasis on design, branding, and global markets. Participants attended lectures by leading scholars and industry experts.

Professor Jiang Xi of BIFT discussed cross-cultural design strategies and the diplomatic applications of ICH through the lens of state gift design. Shi Zhenhong, Managing Director of Red Dot Design Award China, analyzed international design trends and strategies for global brand expansion. Professor Ding Zhaocheng introduced the fundamentals of digital fashion, demonstrating how digital technology can breathe new life into traditional aesthetics.

Additional lectures included Yang Ming, President of the Future Institute of Integrated Media at Xinhua Net, on perception technology and fashion design; Professor Liu Kaixuan of Xi'an Polytechnic University, on fashion technology archaeology and large-scale apparel culture models; and Li Yingjun, Vice Dean of the Academy of Arts and Design at Tsinghua University, on traditional clothing philosophy and design wisdom in the digital era.

International experts also contributed valuable insights. Luo Jianjin, a trainer for UNESCO's 2005 Convention, explored creative economy policies and the impact of technology on cultural and fashion industries. Jane Sun, fourth-generation inheritor of the century-old brand Yutaixiang, shared the aesthetics and commercial pathways of heritage fashion brands. Professor Park Jisun of Sangmyung University presented cutting-edge concepts in smart textiles and sustainable design, while Chartered Management Accountant Gou Yao provided case-based guidance on storytelling and the application of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Hands-On Innovation: Digital Intelligence Powers Fashion Co-Creation

Combining theory with practice, the workshop featured intensive Lightning Camp group sessions covering AI-assisted fashion design, user research, and fashion brand storytelling. Participants also visited the Ethnic Costume Museum of the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and the 798 Fashion Design Plaza, where they observed firsthand how digital technology and creative design are transforming traditional craftsmanship into contemporary fashion products with commercial potential and compelling cultural narratives.

At the closing ceremony on April 24, participants presented innovative design proposals that integrated traditional craftsmanship, fashion creativity, and modern technology. Projects featured a wide range of ICH techniques, including Puchou silk, Beijing embroidery, leather carving, split-weaving, and Wuluo silk. Their presentations demonstrated a strong awareness of fashion transformation and cross-cultural communication.

Experts including Duong Bich Hanh, Head of Culture at UNESCO's East Asia Office, and Luo Jianjin offered feedback and presented certificates to participants.

Participant Feedback: Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration Inspires New Ideas

Participants widely praised the workshop as a dynamic platform connecting heritage, fashion, and technology. The exchange of ideas among attendees from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds generated a wealth of creative inspiration.

Many highlighted the Lightning Camp as a particularly valuable experience, enabling them to quickly master practical tools such as AI applications, digital humans, and 3D modeling for fashion design and new media communication.

Participants also noted that the "ICH Meets Fashion" theme effectively addressed the need for younger, trend-conscious approaches to heritage preservation. Through training in social media operations and visual storytelling, heritage practitioners gained practical skills to present traditional aesthetics in ways that resonate with contemporary audiences.

They emphasized that digital technology serves as a powerful tool for improving efficiency, expanding creative possibilities, and lowering barriers to communication—allowing ICH to move beyond static displays into virtual environments and three-dimensional experiences better aligned with modern market demands.

The "ICH as Fashion" workshop is part of a two-year capacity-building program jointly launched by UNESCO's Regional Office for East Asia and partners in the cultural heritage and fashion sectors. The successful completion of this fifth workshop marks another significant milestone in advancing the fashion transformation of ICH and injects fresh momentum into global efforts to safeguard living heritage.

SOURCE CRI Online