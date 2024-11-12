UNESCO World Heritage Site, New Itinerary and Included Tours Featured in Holland America Line's 2026 Alaska Cruisetour Season

Each of the 18 bookable Cruisetours visits Denali National Park and includes days at sea aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam or Zaandam. The diverse set of itineraries allows guests to decide the order of their journey — if they want to cruise or go overland first — and those who want to extend their travels can choose an itinerary that takes them to Canada's Yukon Territory, including stops in Whitehorse and Dawson City. Holland America Line remains the only cruise line to take guests into the heart of the Yukon.

"Guests who embark on one of our Cruisetours get the opportunity to combine our award-winning cruise experience with exploration deep into the heart of wilderness that's unseen by most," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "And with their arrival at Holland America Denali Lodge, they can take in the awe of this majestic mountain while experiencing the premium service and comfort they have come to expect from Holland America."

Holland America Line owns motorcoaches, railcars and hotels, providing preferential schedules for guests on Cruisetours. Each itinerary includes a scenic ride on the luxury, glass-domed McKinley Explorer train, and select itineraries add on the historic White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway. Other select itineraries offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from the ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day. Additionally, all Yukon itineraries include a Tour Director who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful.

Holland America Denali Lodge

With its lodge location situated at the edge of Denali National Park, Holland America has also renamed the property to Holland America Denali Lodge. The Lodge, formerly known as McKinley Chalet, offers breathtaking views of the national park and abundant wildlife. In changing the Lodge's name, the brand reflects the significance of its location and the immersion in the Denali experience guests will enjoy during their Cruisetour.

Highlights for 2026 Denali Cruisetours

Nieuw Amsterdam and Westerdam will offer Denali Cruisetours ranging from nine to 14 days between Vancouver, Canada , and Anchorage or Fairbanks, Alaska .

, and or . All Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay and the Alaskan ports of Juneau , Ketchikan and Skagway , plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier (depending on the direction) and Inside Passage. The land portion includes up to three nights at Holland America Denali Lodge.

, and , plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier (depending on the direction) and Inside Passage. The land portion includes up to three nights at Holland America Denali Lodge. A 14-day Ultimate Denali tour includes an overnight at Homer, in addition to time in Fairbanks and Anchorage before or after a seven-day cruise.

and before or after a seven-day cruise. All single one-day Classic Alaska & Denali itineraries include a complimentary Denali Natural History Tour in Denali National Park so guests can go in search of Alaska's "Big 5" (bears, moose, Dall sheep, caribou and gray wolves) in their natural habitat.

so guests can go in search of "Big 5" (bears, moose, Dall sheep, caribou and gray wolves) in their natural habitat. All two- and three-night itineraries include the Tundra Wilderness Tour, which provides the best wildlife viewing as guests journey 43 miles into Denali National Park .

Highlights for 2026 Yukon & Denali Cruisetours

Yukon & Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 17 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam with a two- or three-night stay at Denali and Dawson City . Yukon & Denali Cruisetours also feature overnights at Fairbanks , Anchorage and Skagway , depending on the Cruisetour.

& Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 17 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam with a two- or three-night stay at Denali and . & Denali Cruisetours also feature overnights at , and , depending on the Cruisetour. NEW: A 13-day Alaska , Denali and Yukon Cruisetour aboard Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam. This journey begins in Fairbanks ; guests will then fly to Dawson City before heading to Denali for three days. Finally, guests head to the ship in Holland America Line's luxury, glass-domed rail cars before embarking on a seven-day cruise to Vancouver . Guests booking this Cruisetour will experience three complimentary tours, including Riverboat Discovery in Fairbanks , the Klondike Gold Tour in Dawson City , and Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali National Park .

A 13-day , Denali and Yukon Cruisetour aboard Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam. This journey begins in ; guests will then fly to before heading to Denali for three days. Finally, guests head to the ship in America Line's luxury, glass-domed rail cars before embarking on a seven-day cruise to . Guests booking this Cruisetour will experience three complimentary tours, including Riverboat Discovery in , the Klondike Gold Tour in , and Tundra Wilderness Tour in . NEW: Emerging consumer insights led Holland America Line to offer more of what guests want. All Yukon & Denali itineraries now include the Klondike Gold Tour in Dawson City and the Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali National Park . Guests can see the original discovery claim that launched the Klondike Gold Rush and Gold Dredge 4 with a Parks Canada guide providing narration.

Emerging consumer insights led Holland America Line to offer more of what guests want. All & Denali itineraries now include the Klondike Gold Tour in and the Tundra Wilderness Tour at . Guests can see the original discovery claim that launched the Klondike Gold Rush and Gold Dredge 4 with a Parks Canada guide providing narration. Holland America Line Cruisetour guests will experience one of the newest UNESCO World Heritage sites: Tr'ondëk-Klondike. Added in September 2023 , the site incorporates Dawson City , which is rich with history and the cultural impact to Indigenous peoples from the Klondike Gold Rush.

Booking Holland America Line Cruisetours

For a limited time, when guests book 2026 Alaska Cruisetours with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Cruisetour fares begin at only $2,259 per person, based on double occupancy. Advertised fares include taxes and fees.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

