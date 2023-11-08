Unforgettable Gala, Longest-Running Awards Event Celebrating Asian and Pacific Islanders in Entertainment, Announces ChimeTV as First-Ever Broadcast Partner

Event Producer Character Media Names Destin Daniel Cretton and Lisa Ling as Honorary Chairs of 21st Annual UNFO, Taking Place at Beverly Hilton on December 16

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two decades of honoring the biggest and most impactful Asian and Pacific Islander names in entertainment, arts and culture, the Unforgettable Gala will be available on cable and streaming platforms for the first time. Event producer Character Media has announced today that ChimeTV will serve as the exclusive broadcast partner, bringing the show to U.S. cable subscribers and streaming audiences worldwide.

“Lisa Ling and Destin Daniel Cretton attend the 2022 Unforgettable Gala” Photo Credit: Sthanlee Mirador / Character Media

Popularly known as UNFO, the longest-running premier Asian American awards show, Unforgettable is attended by the biggest names from the Asian and Pacific Islander community. Also announced today are honorary co-chairs, journalist Lisa Ling and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, leading this year's awards Selection Committee. The awards gala will take place December 16, at the Beverly Hilton and will air on ChimeTV at a later date.

"It truly is an honor just to be Asian, but even more so, it's my honor to be a part of such a diverse community with passionate stories and profound impact on the world," noted Ling, echoing the now-iconic sentiment made by Sandra Oh. The multiple award-winning journalist with CNN, ABC News and The View went on to say, "We're here to celebrate these incredible individuals who've gone above and beyond, inspiring our community by their artistry, commitment and hard work."

In partnership with ChimeTV, which is available on cable in 41 U.S. states through Charter Communications and its Spectrum TV® Select Plan, Unforgettable Gala will be produced as a live-to-tape event and will also be available internationally through streaming partners. ChimeTV is available to stream 24/7 from www.chimetvplus.com.

"With ChimeTV's history of celebrating AAPI stories and Asian excellence, Unforgettable is the perfect content for us to broadcast as we share our culture and creativity with a wider audience," said Takashi Cheng, ChimeTV Chief Creative Officer and founder of Society1, the privately funded Asian American collective.

UNFO is confirmed to return to the Beverly Hilton in compliance with the active striking policies of SAG-AFTRA. Character Media stands in full support of all actors currently on strike and will make adjustments to the program, as needed, to allow their participation.

Returning this year as Unforgettable's presenting sponsor is Lexus USA. The annual gala, founded by James Ryu and produced by veteran media publishing company Character Media (formerly KoreAm Journal, Audrey Magazine and Kore Asian Media), attracts more than 700 attendees. Guests at the invitation-only event represent some of the most influential API-led brands and leaders in business, innovation, entertainment, arts and culture.

Sponsorship inquiries or general questions about the 21st Unforgettable Gala may be directed to [email protected], while press requests may be directed to [email protected]. Details on UNFO, including its official event date and time, participants and performers, are updated on its official website www.unforgettablegala.com.

About The Unforgettable Gala:

The Unforgettable Gala was created in 2002 by James Ryu, founder and publisher of Character Media, to celebrate diversity across the API community and recognize the successes of the past year. The black-tie event highlights celebrities, influencers and leaders who have contributed to entertainment, arts and culture. For more information on the Unforgettable Gala and how to sponsor, please visit UnforgettableGala.com.

About Character Media:

Character Media, a subsidiary of Imperial Family Companies, has been the premier source of news and events for the Asian American entertainment community for more than 30 years (along with its predecessors Kore Asian Media, KoreAm Journal and Audrey Magazine). Character Media traces its roots back to 1990, when it was founded by Jung Shig Ryu and his son, current publisher James Ryu, under the name KoreAm Journal. Its non-profit arm KoreAm Audrey Foundation has been a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization since 2011.

About ChimeTV

CHIME: Creating History in Media Entertainment – Founded by an Asian American woman and led by Takashi Cheng of Society 1, ChimeTV holds the distinction of being a certified Minority Business Enterprise. As a general entertainment channel, ChimeTV features diverse English-language programming that represents the voices and stories of underrepresented people in the United States and around the world. ChimeTV's mission is to inform, empower and inspire American audiences through Asian American and Pacific Islander storytelling. This network exists to break down barriers, bring people together and showcase the best of AAPI entertainment.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

