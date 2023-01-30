Ungerboeck Unveils New Brand Identity and Announces Name Change to Momentus Technologies

Venue and event management technology leader unifies offerings under one brand to deliver industry leading end-to-end solutions.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ungerboeck, the global leader in venue and event management software, is now Momentus Technologies (Momentus), the company announced today. This new brand marks the company's evolution to unify its organization and vertical-specific software under one vision to meet the dynamically changing needs of the venue and event management industry.

The company is expanding to new use cases and providing more comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. With Momentus, customers now gain a full breadth of intelligent data-driven solutions built on a powerful intuitive platform. Based on the company's three decades of unparalleled industry experience, best practices and a marquee customer base, the new brand brings greater clarity of the value for customers and vision of the organization.

The new brand identity is a continuation of the accelerated investment in the organization and its bolstered leadership team with decades of collective SaaS and global technology experience. This includes Mike Besecker, chief revenue officer; Mike Cameron, vice president of people & culture; Tim Daniels, chief financial officer; Jenn Kiernan, executive vice president of professional services & support, Steve Mackenzie, chief innovation officer; and Laurie McGrath, chief marketing officer. CEO Alex Alexandrov is a seasoned software executive who joined the company after serving as chief operating officer, president of the Latin American region and member of the executive board at SoftwareONE.

Momentus' new name and branding harkens back to Ungerboeck's legacy, while also evoking huge, impactful occasions and events. This change represents a new phase for the company, bringing a renewed energy and passion for the venue and events industry while maintaining and growing its customer-centric mission.

Alex Alexandrov, CEO, Momentus, said: "As people return to in-person events, creating positive, impactful experiences both physically and virtually has taken on greater importance. This new identity is rooted in the company's heritage, technology and people – three key drivers that have made the company and its solutions what they are today. As the organization continues to look ahead, creating a strong unifying brand is essential to our employees and to providing our customers the world's best solutions to give venues the power to produce extraordinary moments."

Laurie McGrath, CMO, Momentus, said: "I'm incredibly proud of this new, bold brand position and identity. Knowing the passion, expertise and commitment of the people behind this brand and the customers we serve, it represents a thoughtful vision for the future of Momentus Technologies. In reality, our purpose is about creating extraordinary moments, whether it's from concerts to conferences and everything in between. We understand their unique needs and this brand clearly speaks to our commitment to meet them."

