UNH Law Online Program to Feature Industry-Leading Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Legal Experts

CONCORD, N.H., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 26th, the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law will begin the fall term of its online Certificate in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and Law program. Each week, students will gain direct access to leading experts focused on empowering professionals to implement strategies to impact the legal landscapes of government, payment systems, intellectual property, regulation, and civil and criminal liability. These experts include Jimmy Song (Bitcoin Educator, Developer and Entrepreneur), Robby Greenfield (Global Social Impact Lead Consensys) , Jacob Kostecki (Massive Adoption), Ed Moy (former US Mint Chair), Sandra Ro (Global Business Blockchain), David Burt (Bermudan Premier), Caitlin Long (Wyoming Blockchain Project), Meltem Demirors (CoinShares), Hester Peirce (SEC Commissioner), and more.

"By blockchain ecosystem standards, our all-star line-up of faculty and guest experts is a tremendous list," says Tonya M. Evans, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law who developed and now serves as Coordinator of the program. "We have teamed up with world-renowned industry experts to deliver a world-class educational immersion experience in a convenient and flexible 100% online format." Top securities and blockchain lawyer, Joshua Klayman Kumar, Esq., recently joined the adjunct faculty to co-teach the first semester fundamentals course.

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law's Blockchain, Cryptocurrency & Law program is aimed at professionals who work in a variety of fields, including practicing lawyers, blockchain startups and "blockchain-adjacent" entrepreneurs and executives, industry professionals, lawmakers, regulators, and anyone interested in securing a solid foundation in the legal implications of this emerging technology. A single course badge can be earned in one semester, while the two-semester professional certificate can be earned in less than one year.

"Students will learn about the intersection of the law and emerging technologies," says adjunct professor and international blockchain expert Samson Williams. "They'll discover what the future of banking, finance, compliance, technology, emerging technology, and intellectual property looks like."

The online Certificate allows students to discover in-depth knowledge to better understand both the importance and impact of cryptocurrencies on the financial, political, social, and economic sectors of both developed and emerging societies, how to use tokens as a self-funding mechanism for projects within the crypto economy, and, more broadly, the economic activity surrounding the issuance of tokens, the intellectual property implications of blockchain technology, and various governmental use cases to address and solve for a host of public sector problems.

To learn more about applying for the Fall 2019 term, visit https://law.unh.edu/blockchain.

About University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

Accredited by the American Bar Association, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is located in Concord, New Hampshire, and is ranked as one of the nation's top 100 law schools and, for the 28th year in a row, a top-10 school for the study of intellectual property law.

