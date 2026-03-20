UniAthena's MBA Specializations Continue to Bridge Skills Gap in Global Business Market

UniAthena is expanding its online MBA portfolio with specialized programs through international university partnerships.

OXFORD, England, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniAthena is expanding its specialized MBA portfolio to address emerging global workforce competency gaps through industry-aligned programs delivered in collaboration with Guglielmo Marconi University, Italy, Abertay University, UK, and Universidad Catolica De Murcia, Spain. These collaborations provide internationally recognized academic credits, professional certifications, and structured progression pathways for working professionals.

Professionals interested in exploring MBA specializations, admission requirements, or enrollment pathways can visit www.uniathena.com for complete program details.

"Business education must evolve from knowledge delivery to capability building. Professionals today need learning that directly strengthens decision-making and leadership performance," said Firoz Thairinil, CEO, UniAthena.

"Through our specialized MBA programs, UniAthena is preparing professionals to translate insight into execution and lead organizations through long-term global transformation," he added.

Specialized MBA Pathways

Master of International Business Administration: Focuses on global strategy and cross-cultural management to support international trade and multinational operations.

Master of Business Administration: Builds foundational knowledge across marketing, finance, operations, and leadership for multi-industry career progression

MBA in Operations & Project Management: Develops expertise in supply chain management, operational optimization, and complex project delivery.

MBA in General Management: Provides broad managerial training supporting organizational leadership and business coordination.

Executive MBA: Designed for experienced professionals seeking advanced strategic leadership and organizational decision-making capabilities.

Global MBA: Concentrates on global market dynamics, international policy, and cross-border business leadership.

MBA – Business Intelligence & Data Analytics: Integrates business strategy with data interpretation, predictive analytics, and performance evaluation.

Executive MBA – Business Analytics: Focuses on executive-level analytics, strategic forecasting, and data-supported corporate decision-making.

MBA in Construction & Safety Management: Combines construction management principles with workplace safety standards and regulatory compliance.

MBA – Accounting & Finance: Develops advanced competencies in financial reporting, corporate finance, and strategic financial planning.

Advancing Global Workforce Development

Programs are delivered through fully online learning supported by personal tutor guidance, digital library access, collaborative discussion forums, and modular payment structures that allow professionals to study while employed. Eligibility pathways include academic degree entry or mature entry routes requiring relevant managerial experience.

Learners completing these programs earn qualifications aligned with European higher education frameworks and professional certification standards supported by partner awarding bodies. Prospective learners can explore program comparisons, tuition options, and application timelines online before submitting enrollment forms.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Email: [email protected] | Website: www.uniathena.com and Journalists and media representatives may reach out for press materials, expert commentary, or institutional information related to UniAthena's programs and initiatives.

For more information, visit www.uniathena.com .

UniAthena is an online higher education provider offering flexible and affordable learning solutions for global learners. The platform aims to make quality higher education accessible to all by delivering fully online programs designed for working professionals and lifelong learners. UniAthena has a legal presence in the UAE, the United Kingdom, and India.

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