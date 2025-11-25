uniball National Signing Day™ Is Here to Stay: 70+ High Schools Nationwide Join 2025-26 Celebration

Back and bigger than ever, the annual tradition cements itself as a signature moment for student-athletes

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a groundbreaking national debut, uniball National Signing Day™ is here to stay. Kicking off this November and continuing through the rest of the school year, more than 70 high schools across the country will celebrate student-athletes as they commit to playing at the collegiate level, cementing the event as an annual tradition that honors one of the most meaningful milestones in a student-athlete's life.

A proud uniball National Signing Day™ moment at St. Paul VI High School in Chantilly, VA

From Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY) to Hamilton Southeastern High School (IN), Mater Dei (CA), Bentonville (AR), IMG Academy (FL) Good Counsel (MD), Brewster (NH), Bishop Gorman (NV), Knoxville Catholic (TN), and Pickerington North (OH), schools nationwide are uniting in this shared celebration of achievement, community, and future promise.

"A signature on uniball National Signing Day is more than just ink on paper. These young student-athletes are writing the first line of their next chapter of their inspiring journeys. We're honored to help memorialize this milestone with these celebratory events that bring together shared communities of family, friends, teachers, and coaches. Our hope is that, years from now, when they pick up a uniball pen, they'll remember where it all started and the community that stood behind them," said Mike Parker, President of uni Brands Corporation.

Launched in 2024, uniball National Signing Day has quickly evolved into a national network of advocacy and recognition for student-athletes. By providing schools with the resources to elevate their Signing Days, uniball helps every student feel the pride and promise of this defining moment.

About uni Brands Corporation

For more than 135 years, uni Brands Corporation has been a leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative portfolio includes products under the uniball™, POSCA®, and LAMY brands. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit unibrands.co.

SOURCE uni Brands Corporation