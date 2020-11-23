Unibet brings Evolution's online live dealer casino to Pennsylvania

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet continues to expand its comprehensive product offering in Pennsylvania by launching online live dealer tables from Evolution, the leading provider of live casino solutions. Unibet already works closely with Evolution in the state of New Jersey and in Europe.

Unibet, a part of Kindred Group, will now offer multiple live Blackjack and live Roulette tables in Pennsylvania, with other live games coming later this year. Unibet has already a well-developed partnership with Evolution in Europe and the state of New Jersey. The cooperation has been so successful that an expansion to Pennsylvania was a natural step. Unibet will use Evolution's studio in Philadelphia.

"At Unibet, we strive to offer a market-leading product in Pennsylvania by providing our customers with the latest innovative and exciting games. Evolution's Live Dealer Casino is an amazing addition to our offering, allowing customers in Pennsylvania to interact with live, professional dealers in real time," says Jonathan Aiwazian, VP Product US, Kindred Group.

Johan Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer Malta and Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution, commented: "Unibet is a highly valued, long-standing partner for Evolution and we are delighted to continue our successful relationship with them in Pennsylvania. We look forward to growing together in this market and we are sure their players will enjoy the world-class games on offer."

