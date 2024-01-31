UniCarriers® Forklift Unveils New Brand Campaign: A Brand You Can Trust

Reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing reliable product development, prompting a future of innovation

MARENGO, III., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniCarriers® Forklift, part of the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), today launched its new brand campaign, A Brand You Can Trust, to celebrate more than 100 years of shaping a strong brand heritage focused on prioritizing customers, trustworthiness reliability and innovation.

UniCarriers Forklift in action (PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas)

UniCarriers Forklift has left a notable mark on businesses worldwide, offering unparalleled industry knowledge and expertise. The brand's diverse range of forklifts has become an integral part of various industries, facilitating the seamless movement of goods and materials across warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities around the world.

Adapting to the dynamic needs of the industry, UniCarriers Forklift has evolved to meet customers changing needs, investing significantly in research and development. Dedicated to enhancing performance, efficiency and safety, UniCarriers Forklift has elevated productivity by gearing up for an electrification shift in North America, with the release of its advanced electric counterbalance product lineup in 2023. This includes:

"We are proud of our strong counterbalance heritage, serving satisfied customers for more than a hundred years – a heritage that is unparalleled in the industry," said Niels Tolboom, Director of North America Dealer Sales (Marengo) at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "This heritage pushes our team to use their expertise to pave the way for a future full of innovation. UniCarriers Forklift continues to showcase advanced and reliable products that customers can trust to perform to the highest level."

UniCarriers Forklift Looks Ahead to the Future

UniCarriers Forklift will continue being dependable, trustworthy and at the forefront of the material handling industry as the brand looks ahead at a future concentrated on electric and internal combustion. Every Class I, IV, and V forklift manufactured by UniCarriers Forklift comes with the industry's only 2 years/unlimited-hour warranty, reinforcing its confidence in the durability and performance of its products.

The new UniCarriers electric lineup continues the tradition of reliability with key features, such as:

Maximized Uptime: UniCarriers products are reliable forklifts with exceptional performance for customer operations, offering increased uptime and improved efficiency.

UniCarriers products are reliable forklifts with exceptional performance for customer operations, offering increased uptime and improved efficiency. Greater productivity: UniCarriers Forklift offers maximum productivity and ease of service through the use of innovative features that help improve visibility, handling, and performance while providing operator comfort and control.

UniCarriers' A Brand You Can Trust campaign will highlight customers' continued success and further reinforce the brand's commitment to its customers, reliability, dependability and excellence. To learn more about UniCarriers Forklift or its new campaign, visit logisnextamericas.com/ unicarriers/brand-awareness or contact your local authorized dealer.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.