UniCask becomes the first DAO enhanced with AI Decision Support from CrowdSmart

SAN FRANCISCO and BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdSmart, Inc. and UniCask announced today that UniCask will be adding CrowdSmart's AI-guided decision support software for DAOs to enable equitable and transparent decisions.

Based in San Francisco, CA and Boise, ID, CrowdSmart is a unique human + generative AI that enables any team to quickly assess relevant public and private data, contribute fresh insights, and reason with each other to create highly accurate and trusted recommendations for strategies, plans, and decisions.

Tokyo-headquartered UniCask is a fast-growing distilled spirits DAO, built by Recika in partnership with Japan Import System. Recika is a developer of DAOs and blockchain solutions, including UniCask and Web3 vacation rental DAO: ANGO . According to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, rare whisky asset values increased 564% in the past decade.

Under the terms of the agreement, CrowdSmart enables UniCask and ANGO to quickly and easily create AI-guided collective decisions directly in the Discord chats that are ubiquitous in Web3 communities, helping DAO members co-create more value for their treasuries.

"We are excited to bring comprehensive decision capabilities to Unicask and look forward to continuing to work with Recika to build many more strong and decisive DAO communities," said Amanda Reed, CEO of CrowdSmart. "Our mission is to help your organization co-create value through effective decisions, whoever you are and whatever you're trying to accomplish, both on-chain and off-chain."

"We are tremendously excited to bring like-minded individuals together in communities where they can refine their knowledge and expertise with AI to make better decisions," said Chris Dai, CEO of Recika. UniCask Chairman, Katsuhiko Tanaka, added, "It is important that every UniCask DAO member's unique opinion be given fast and fair consideration in a transparent process, and every DAO decision from whisky strength to bottle design, be as well-reasoned and accurate as possible. Working with CrowdSmart helps us build engagement and stronger communities that make more aligned and accurate decisions. It feels almost like an unfair advantage."

About CrowdSmart

CrowdSmart AI enables any team to quickly engage and reason together to co-create accurate priorities and recommendations to accelerate problem-solving. Delivered as a cloud service, CrowdSmart's patented human+generative AI helps groups share and refine their intelligence with curated insights from channels and the Web to generate trusted and predictive recommendations. CrowdSmart AI is a secure and transparent cloud service that integrates easily with other applications, transforming any group of people into powerful co-creators in Web3 ventures, public-benefit DAOs and IRL communities across companies, non-profits, and public agencies.

About UniCask

UniCask is a Tokyo-based venture developing a new system of managing ownership of aging spirits casks such as whisky by utilizing NFTs. UniCask is the first in the world to have issued CASK NFTs, tokens that are linked to ownership of one hundredth of a whisky cask. The owners of these NFTs are able to redeem the bottled whisky after aging, and are entitled to take part in the UniCask DAO community where the members collectively decide on specifications of UniCask's whisky bottling including design of the bottle shape, label, and presentation. Rare and premium whiskeys are quickly becoming a must-have luxury asset; the benchmark value of rare whiskey increased by 564% in the past decade according to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index.

About Recika

Recika specializes in building DAOs and ecosystems around physical asset NFTs. UniCask is Recika's first project to link physical whisky casks to NFTs and allow owners to freely trade whisky with NFTs. Recika's second expansion to physical asset NFTs is ANGO, a project that links NFTs to digital and physical real estate to be used as Web3 vacation rentals.

SOURCE CrowdSmart, Inc