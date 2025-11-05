UNice Hair Launches "Pink Love" Campaign to Support Cancer Survivors with 100 Free Wigs

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UNice Hair — a global leader in premium human hair wigs and extensions — proudly announces the annual UNice Pink Love campaign, a heartfelt initiative designed to empower cancer survivors through beauty, confidence, and community.

UNice Hair Pink Love Campaign 2025

As part of this year's campaign, UNice will gift 100 free wigs to women currently battling or recovering from cancer. From October 1 through October 26, 2025, eligible applicants can apply through the official UNice website to receive a complimentary wig — symbolizing strength, hope, and self-expression during recovery.

A Mission of Compassion and Confidence

"At UNice, we believe beauty is more than appearance—it's an expression of resilience," said Melody, Global Brand Director of UNice Hair. "With the Pink Love campaign, we aim to uplift survivors and fighters by helping them regain confidence and feel like themselves again."

The Pink Love initiative continues UNice's long-standing commitment to empowering women through authentic beauty experiences. Beyond providing free wigs, the brand seeks to amplify awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of support networks that help survivors rebuild confidence after treatment.

A Legacy of Love: UNice Pink Love Through the Years

Since its debut in 2023 with the "Standing with Cancer Fighters" campaign, UNice Pink Love has grown into a signature act of compassion. The 2024 collaboration with EBeauty — "Empowering Pink Warriors" — expanded its reach nationwide, offering more survivors access to high-quality wigs and confidence-building support.

Now in its third year, Pink Love 2025 continues this legacy, reaffirming UNice's belief that beauty can be healing — and that no one should face their journey alone.

How to Apply

Cancer patients and survivors can apply for a free wig at UNice's official campaign page from October 1 to October 26. Each participant will have the opportunity to select a style that reflects their personality and comfort preferences.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is a leading global brand specializing in premium human hair wigs, extensions, and beauty innovation. Known for its craftsmanship and customer-driven design, UNice continues to pioneer advancements in glueless and put-on-and-go wigs. With a mission to empower individuals through authentic style and confidence, UNice blends compassion with creativity to redefine the beauty experience.

