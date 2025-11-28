UNice Hair Rolls Out Black Friday Mega Wig Sale, Offering Major Savings and Free Gifts

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair, a global leader in premium human hair wigs and bundles, officially launches its highly anticipated Black Friday Mega Sale, offering the biggest deals of the year from November 28 through December 1, 2025. With deep sitewide discounts, exclusive gift offers, and enhanced shopping guarantees, this year's event provides exceptional value for both new and returning customers.

Unbeatable Black Friday Savings

UNice Black Friday Mega Wig Sale

During the four-day sale, shoppers can enjoy tiered discounts across the UNice site (excluding flash sale wigs):

Orders over $109 — Save $15

Orders over $199 — Save $30

Orders over $249 — Save $40

Orders over $299 — Save $60

Orders over $599 — Save $120

Customers can redeem these savings using the promo code BF120 at checkout.

Special Black Friday Bonuses

UNice is elevating the shopping experience with a series of high-value, limited-time offers:

Free Wig Gift: Orders over $229 include a free wig.

Orders over $229 include a free wig. $99 Deal: A 24-inch human hair wig available at a special $99 price.

A 24-inch human hair wig available at a special $99 price. $39 Surprise Box: Limited-stock mystery glueless human hair wig — only while supplies last.

Limited-stock mystery — only while supplies last. 24-Hour Shipping Wigs: A curated selection of wigs ready to ship within 24 hours.

UNice Black Friday Guarantee:

30-Day Price Protection

If the price of an item drops within 30 days of purchase, customers will receive a fast, hassle-free refund of the difference.

72-Hour Fast Delivery

Holiday-ready logistics ensure orders are delivered quickly and reliably.

Exclusive Black Friday Gifts

Every qualifying purchase receives a limited-edition Black Friday gift package while supplies last.

30-Day Hassle-Free Trial

Customers can enjoy 30-day free return shipping on all returns and exchanges, provided items are unused, undamaged, and include all original tags and packaging.

Secure Payment & Flexible Installments

Shoppers can check out using safe and convenient installment options such as Klarna, Afterpay, and PayPal.

Official Site Advantage

With over 5 million customers worldwide, the official UNice website provides the widest selection of wigs, 1-on-1 customer support, and complete after-sales service.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is a leading global brand specializing in real human hair wigs, hair bundles, and innovative hair solutions. Known for craftsmanship, quality, and customer-centered design, UNice continues to redefine the beauty industry with cutting-edge glueless technology, fast delivery, and seamless online shopping experiences.

