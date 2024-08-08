UNice Hair Partners with CultureMakers INC at WNBA All-Star Weekend Event

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice proudly teamed up with CultureMakers INC for the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, from July 18-20, 2024. This event series celebrated women in sports, highlighting their essential contributions to basketball.

The weekend was a tribute to female athletes and UNice's dedication to empowering women. By partnering with CultureMakers INC, UNice furthered its mission to support female athletes and enhance the broader visibility and success of women.

From left to right: Khristina Williams(Event Host), Georgina Medina(UNice Content Creator), Shelly Xia(UNice Brand Manager), Sheryl Swoopes(WNBA Legend), Corein Carter(COO of CultureMakers)& Ketura Gallmon(UNice TikTok Specialist)at the event.

During the three-day event, UNice contributed to the success of the "Make-Over Lounge," a space designed to uplift female athletes and celebrate diversity. The lounge offered complimentary styling services to executives, players, and behind-the-scenes staff.

"We are honored to partner with CultureMakers INC for this exciting event," said Shelly, Brand Manager at UNice. "This collaboration presents a significant opportunity for us to actively support women's sports, with the expectation that UNice will instill confidence in athletes both on and off the field."

At the event, UNice debuted its latest Magic Lace Wig Collection, which was launched globally on July 24th. This revolutionary wig product applies the concept of deconstructionism to wigs for the first time, and its wig base and replaceable lace closure offers unparalleled versatility, sustainability, and innovation, allowing users to create multiple looks in minutes.

A highlight of the weekend was the "A Seat at Our Table: Women x Wisdom x Winning" session on July 18th at STK Rooftop in Scottsdale. The ICON Series provided an inspiring experience, with a special tribute to WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who attended wearing UNice hair.

"CultureMakers and UNice are mission aligned on elevating women in business and partnering with UNice helps us to continue that mission," said Corein Carter, COO at CultureMakers. "While women in sports for years have been overlooked and under supported, our entities individually and collectively aim to do our part to bridge that gap."

By supporting this event, UNice joins a growing number of brands committed to women's sports. Their presence at the WNBA All-Star Weekend underscores their dedication to celebrating and supporting women.

