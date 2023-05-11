Unicity International Opens New Facility in Las Vegas

110,000-square-foot building to house manufacturing and office space

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicity International, a leader in global nutrition and metabolic health solutions, recently opened a new facility in Las Vegas. The 110,000-square-foot building will be used for both manufacturing and shipping and for corporate office space.

Unicity International New Facility in Las Vegas Inside Unicity International New Facility in Las Vegas

Unicity manufactures its own products in order to meet its own high-quality standards, and the Vegas facility joins those in the U.S., Korea, and Vietnam to serve the growing distributor base throughout the world. Each line in the new facility produces 300 stick packs of Unimate and Balance per minute, greatly enhancing Unicity's ability to meet and exceed customer demand. "It is important to us to manage our products from ideation through shipping," said Dan Hughes, Chief Operating Officer for Unicity. "This state-of-the-art facility will dramatically increase our ability to bring our life changing products to more people in need."

The building also has a large training room that can hold 200 people, 15 conference rooms for staff and distributors to use and a new Wall of Fame to showcase Unicity's top distributors. The building has already hosted several successful trainings and events.

Conveniently located 15 minutes away from world-class hiking at Red Rock, Harry Reid International Airport and the world famous Las Vegas Strip, the new facility will be a hub of activity for Unicity as the company and its distributors work to provide solutions for metabolic health issues worldwide.

About Unicity International: Unicity is a direct selling company that creates science-based nutritional products that are sold in more than 50 countries around the world. For over 30 years, Unicity has been a global leader in creating innovative solutions that support metabolic health, with the mission to Make Life Better for individuals worldwide. Learn more at www.unicity.com .

Media Contact:

Colette Dahl

CXO

[email protected]

1-800-864-2489

This transmission may be: (1) subject to the attorney-client privilege, (2) attorney work product, or (3) strictly confidential. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you may not disclose, print, copy or disseminate this information. If you have received this in error, please reply and notify the sender (only) and delete the message. Unauthorized interception of this email is a violation of federal criminal law. This communication does not reflect an intention by the sender or the sender's client or principal to conduct a transaction or make any agreement by electronic means. Nothing contained in this message or in any attachment shall satisfy the requirements for a writing, and nothing contained herein shall constitute a contract or electronic signature under the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act, any version of the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act or any other statute governing electronic transactions.

SOURCE Unicity International