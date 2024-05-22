UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya Features Flavors from Jalisco and Nayarit in Summer Gastronomy Event

The marquee Superbia Summer event is back for a sixth year with extraordinary food, mixology, art and entertainment, as an ode to the hotel brand's next destination

MIAMI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, the redefined, adults only all-inclusive hotel located in the heart of the Yucatan peninsula, highlights the city of Nuevo Vallarta during its sixth annual gastronomy series — Superbia Summer — as an ode to the next location for the UNICO brand, UNICO 20º105º. From July 15 to August 25, the hotel's multi-sensory experience will feature an exciting roster of world class chefs, mixologists, and artisans from the renowned and culturally rich region of Nayarit. This year's event will include a variety of pool activations, live entertainment, pop ups and more. Superbia Summer invites guests to indulge in paradise and embark on a journey through the senses alongside the following talent:

Cueva Siete Restaurant at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya

July 15- 21 : Chef Joel Ornela , Mixologist Amayrani Maya , Artist Efrain Lizarraga

July 22- 28 : Chef Nicolas Cano , Mixologist Oscar Becerra , Artist Jose Luis Villaley

July 20- August 4 : Chef Luis Vasquez , Mixologist Mario Mendoza , Artist Manuel de la peńa

August 5-11 : Chef Mauricio Leal , Mixologist Jose Alvarez , Artist Gibran Julian

, , August 12-18 : Chef Salvador Carrillo , Mixologist Israel Diaz , Artist Gerardo Ponierr

August 19-25 : Chef Bernhard Guth , Mixologist Jesus Gomez , Artist John Medina

"Year after year, Superbia Summer continues to be one of the most sought after multi-sensory experiences at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya," says Ash Tembe, VP of Sales and Marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "With the expansion of the UNICO brand on the horizon, this year's event will highlight talent and flavors from the Jalisco and Nayarit regions, offering guests a preview of what can be expected at UNICO's next destination all while remaining true to our mission to redefine the all-inclusive experience."

Over the last seven years, the UNICO brand has been an industry trailblazer setting new standards for all-inclusive vacation experiences, while offering an unfiltered view of modern Mexico. Born out of a desire to create an unparalleled journey while keeping relaxed luxury and cultural immersion at the forefront, the brand celebrates its longstanding success with the introduction of UNICO 20º105º. As the UNICO brand expands into the city of Nuevo Vallarta, its new location distinguishes itself for the area's incomparable, natural beauty. With its unforgettable and radiant sunsets, lush jungles and grand mountains, Nuevo Vallarta offers a new experience for culture-obsessed nature enthusiasts. This year's Superbia Summer is dedicated to highlighting the vibrant cultural craftsmanship and flavors from a new region.

For more information on Superbia Summer or to book a stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/ . To engage with the hotel on social media, visit Facebook.com/unico2087 or find us on Instagram @unico2087.

About UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya

Equal parts international outpost and local getaway – UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya – embraces the contemporary culture of the region. This one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive hotel for the sophisticated traveler offers vacationers a real, unfiltered experience in the backdrop of relaxed luxury complete with locally sourced art and thoughtfully considered artisanal design elements. Guests are encouraged to fully immerse themselves through exclusively developed off-property private excursions, from exploring the region's lesser-known alcoves to dining at local tastemakers' preferred restaurants and bars. On-property culturally inspired experiences include live artistic demonstrations from musicians and painters, and an Executive Mixologist infusing local flavors and ingredients to craft specialty cocktails throughout the hotel.

