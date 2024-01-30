Aura Wellness Returns to UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya For A Week of Exhilarating Practices

News provided by

UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya

30 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

The event is set to immerse guests in a multi-day health & wellness experience for the body, mind, and soul

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, the redefined, adults only all-inclusive hotel located in the heart of the Yucatan peninsula, announces its annual health and wellness week-long, Aura Wellness. From March 29-April 4, the hotel's immersive programming invites guests to soak up several days of enriching and lively wellness practices. Surrounding the five key components: wellness, nutrition, mental health, beauty, and physical fitness, Aura Wellness will exhibit a one-of-a-kind nourishing venture for guests to immerse themselves into.

Continue Reading
UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya
UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya

"As UNICO 20°87° continues to be a trendsetter in the all-inclusive market, we're committed to creating and implementing new ideas and events into the hotel programming," says Ash Tembe, vice president of sales and marketing at AIC Hotel Group."Following the success of last year's Aura Wellness event — which completely elevated the UNICO 20°87° guest experience — this year, we are hoping to take it to the next level with exciting brand partnerships, a new roster of guest instructors and much more."

This year's multi-day health journey will feature exciting brand partnerships with goop, Left on Friday, FORM For You, Natura Bissé and more.

Throughout the week, goop will be curating a number of expert-led wellness and fitness sessions, a refreshing and exclusive goop smoothie and some exciting surprises for attendees to enjoy along the way.

Additionally, the week-long event will feature chef presentations, pool parties, exclusive spa treatments, and fitness classes all while immersing guests into the culture of the region. Aura Wellness welcomes the opportunity to learn, grow, and develop a healthier and happier lifestyle alongside influential stars of the international health and wellness community, including:

  • Roydian Chan: professional athletes fitness coach, HIIT trainer
  • Kayla Brown: personal fitness trainer, founder of Tribe Therepē
  • Sweats In The City: wellness & fitness influencer instructors
  • Shannon Bills: Mindset coach
  • Faith Hunter: Meditation coach
  • Eugenia Muriel: Yoga instructor
  • Andrea Muriel: Vinyasa yoga instructor
  • Giovana Araujo: Indoor cycling instructor, health coach
  • Chef Karla: Mexican chef & best-selling cookbook author

For more information on Aura Wellness or to book a stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/. To engage with the hotel socially, visit Facebook.com/unico2087 or find us on Twitter and Instagram @unico2087.

About UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya
Equal parts international outpost and local getaway – UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya – embraces the contemporary culture of the region. This one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive hotel for the sophisticated traveler offers vacationers a real, unfiltered experience in the backdrop of relaxed luxury complete with locally sourced art and thoughtfully considered artisanal design elements. Guests are encouraged to fully immerse themselves through exclusively developed off-property private excursions, from exploring the region's lesser-known alcoves to dining at local tastemakers' preferred restaurants and bars. On-property culturally inspired experiences include live artistic demonstrations from musicians and painters, and an Executive Mixologist infusing local flavors and ingredients to craft specialty cocktails throughout the hotel. For more information or to book a stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/. To engage with the hotel socially, visit Facebook.com/unico2087 or find us on Twitter and Instagram @unico2087.

SOURCE UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.