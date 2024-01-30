Aura Wellness Returns to UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya For A Week of Exhilarating Practices

The event is set to immerse guests in a multi-day health & wellness experience for the body, mind, and soul

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, the redefined, adults only all-inclusive hotel located in the heart of the Yucatan peninsula, announces its annual health and wellness week-long, Aura Wellness. From March 29-April 4, the hotel's immersive programming invites guests to soak up several days of enriching and lively wellness practices. Surrounding the five key components: wellness, nutrition, mental health, beauty, and physical fitness, Aura Wellness will exhibit a one-of-a-kind nourishing venture for guests to immerse themselves into.

UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya

"As UNICO 20°87° continues to be a trendsetter in the all-inclusive market, we're committed to creating and implementing new ideas and events into the hotel programming," says Ash Tembe, vice president of sales and marketing at AIC Hotel Group."Following the success of last year's Aura Wellness event — which completely elevated the UNICO 20°87° guest experience — this year, we are hoping to take it to the next level with exciting brand partnerships, a new roster of guest instructors and much more."

This year's multi-day health journey will feature exciting brand partnerships with goop, Left on Friday, FORM For You, Natura Bissé and more.

Throughout the week, goop will be curating a number of expert-led wellness and fitness sessions, a refreshing and exclusive goop smoothie and some exciting surprises for attendees to enjoy along the way.

Additionally, the week-long event will feature chef presentations, pool parties, exclusive spa treatments, and fitness classes all while immersing guests into the culture of the region. Aura Wellness welcomes the opportunity to learn, grow, and develop a healthier and happier lifestyle alongside influential stars of the international health and wellness community, including:

Roydian Chan: professional athletes fitness coach, HIIT trainer

Kayla Brown : personal fitness trainer, founder of Tribe Therepē

: Sweats In The City : wellness & fitness influencer instructors

: Shannon Bills : Mindset coach

: Faith Hunter : Meditation coach

Eugenia Murie l: Yoga instructor

l: Andrea Murie l: Vinyasa yoga instructor

l: Giovana Araujo : Indoor cycling instructor, health coach

: Chef Karla: Mexican chef & best-selling cookbook author

For more information on Aura Wellness or to book a stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/ .

About UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya

Equal parts international outpost and local getaway – UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya – embraces the contemporary culture of the region. This one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive hotel for the sophisticated traveler offers vacationers a real, unfiltered experience in the backdrop of relaxed luxury complete with locally sourced art and thoughtfully considered artisanal design elements. Guests are encouraged to fully immerse themselves through exclusively developed off-property private excursions, from exploring the region's lesser-known alcoves to dining at local tastemakers' preferred restaurants and bars. On-property culturally inspired experiences include live artistic demonstrations from musicians and painters, and an Executive Mixologist infusing local flavors and ingredients to craft specialty cocktails throughout the hotel. For more information or to book a stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/ . To engage with the hotel socially, visit Facebook.com/unico2087 or find us on Twitter and Instagram @unico2087.

