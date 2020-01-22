UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya Unveils Michelin Starred-Studded Line-Up For Third Annual Gastronomy Takeover

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya, the aspirational, adults only all-inclusive hotel situated south of Playa del Carmen, reveals the Michelin Starred-studded chef line-up for its third annual gastronomy takeover series, Superbia Summer. From July 15th through August 23rd, UNICO 20°87° will offer discerning travelers and foodies an unmatched culinary experience with six weeks of restaurant takeovers by six renowned chefs coming from Michelin Star-rated and Sol Repsol-awarded restaurants from around the world. Superbia Summer leads hotel guests on a multi-sensory journey as part of their all-inclusive stay, where they can delight in the epicurean series of events at no additional cost.

Superbia Summer is scheduled to include the following:

July 15-19 : Chef Juan Luis Fernández, a One Michelin Starred chef, from Lú Cocina Y Alma in Andalusia, Spain .

Chef Juan Luis Fernández, a One Michelin Starred chef, from Lú Cocina Y Alma in Andalusia, . July 22-26 : Chef Kisko García from Choco in Córdoba, Spain , awarded with One Michelin Star & Two Sol Repsol.

Chef Kisko García from Choco in Córdoba, , awarded with & Repsol. July 29-August 2 : Chef Pablo González of Cabaña Buenavista in Murcia, Spain , awarded with Two Michelin Stars & Three Sol Repsol

Chef of Cabaña Buenavista in Murcia, , awarded with Two Michelin Stars & Repsol August 5-9 : Chef Begoña Rodrigo from La Salita, awarded with One Michelin Star & Two Sol Repsol

Chef Begoña Rodrigo from La Salita, awarded with & Repsol August 12-16 : Chef Indra Carrillo from La Condesa in Paris, France , awarded with One Michelin Star

Chef from La Condesa in , awarded with August 19-23 : Chef Graham Campbell from The Ballachulish House in Oban, Scotland , awarded with One Michelin Stars .

In addition to chef takeovers of the hotel's a-la-carte restaurants, guests can enjoy takeovers and tastings by expert mixologists, and lively pool parties at the hotel's sophisticated pools. More information on visiting mixologists and activations by well known spirit brands will soon be announced.

"We're thrilled to host Superbia Summer for the third consecutive year as this gastronomy series provides a unique and elevated experience to make our guests' stay that much more memorable," says Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "UNICO 20˚87˚ continues to redefine the all-inclusive space by offering what is unexpected, yet thoughtfully curated for our guest."

Situated south of Playa del Carmen in Mexico, this one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive hotel for the sophisticated traveler features 448 lavishly appointed guest rooms boasting predominantly ocean-views with semi-private swim-up pools on all ground floor rooms and outdoor double-hydro spa tubs on all remaining rooms, an in-room mini bar stocked by guest preferences, three expansive pools, a state-of-the-art wellness gym, a full-service spa, five globally-infused gourmet restaurants, six bars and lounges, and two swim-up bars. Departing from the conventional all-inclusive experience, UNICO 20˚87˚includes select spa treatments, off-property excursions, unlimited golf and more, to create a unique and culturally-driven experience for each vacationer.

For more information or to book your stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/en/summer-superbia/ . To engage with the hotel socially, visit Facebook.com/unico2087 or find us on Twitter and Instagram @unico2087.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Los Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com.

SOURCE AIC Hotel Group

Related Links

http://aichotelgroup.com/

